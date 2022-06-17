The Wood River Mountain Classic finally returns to Hailey softball fields beginning today, Friday, June 17, through Saturday, June 18 after a 3-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this now second playing of the event, Wood River will make a splash with a team in all four classifications: 10U, 12U, 14U and 18U.
The Wood River teams that will compete are all Wood River Legacy teams associated with the Wood River Legacy Softball Association: the Cubs (10U), Warriors (12U), Rage (14U) and Pride (18U). Each team is guaranteed at least four games, with awards for first and second place finishes. Each team must also be a USA Softball registered team.
“In 2019, we had such a huge success that we knew we had to bring it back,” WRLS organizer Julie Flolo said. “Then we had to shut down because of COVID, but after three years, we can have it back.”
Friday’s action will be full of pool play, with the tournament concluding on Saturday. Both days begin softball play at 8 a.m.
The tournament will be played on three separate fields: Founders Field at Wood River High School and Nelson Fields No. 2 and No. 3. The 18U and 14U games will be at Founders, while the 12U and 10U games will be at Nelson No. 2 and No. 3.
There are 14 registered teams from across the state.
“I think we have a pretty good chance, but we have some challenging teams from Boise,” Flolo said. “We’re doing well and have a solid set of teams.”
In January, the Wood River Baseball and Softball Association split into their respective sports to give each team its attention, and, according to Flolo, it’s been great so far.
“It was the best decision we could have made for the girls,” Flolo said. “We have a dedicated board, and we’re growing.”
Another aspect that has helped the popularity of youth softball in the Wood River Valley is the recent success of the WRHS varsity softball team that went 17-9. Flolo said that the WRLS encouraged the younger players to attend the WRHS varsity games and soak in the atmosphere.
“It created a buzz,” Flolo said. “We supported them and felt the excitement.”
For more information on the tournament, please visit www.woodriversoftball.org. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In