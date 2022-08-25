The Wood River Mountain Bike Team grabbed two individual victories and a team title at the first race of the NICA/ICL season at Brundage Ski Resort on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The team scored 4,288 points to defeat Boise Brave (4,024), McCall Area Composite (4,003), Jackson Hole Composite (3,978) and Highland (3,737) in the 12-team race.
Wood River raced 49 high school and 24 middle school riders and placed nine on the podium.
