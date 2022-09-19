The Wood River Mountain Bike Team won its fourth straight competition, scoring 4,313 points to defeat McCall (4,071), Teton Valley Composite (3,944) and Boise (3,930) on Sept. 17 at Soldier Mountain in Fairfield, Idaho.
Ruby Smith won the Female Varsity race to lead the Wolverines. Teammates Lila Hess placed fourth and Eloise Pendl-Hebert took fifth and was named "Hammer of the Week for her grit on the last climb, dropping McCall in the final mile," head coach Joel Zellers said.
Oliver Smith grabbed second in the Male Varsity race. Teammate Holden Archie was eighth. Dexter Morrison and Gavin Smart were 10th and 11th.
