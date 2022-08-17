22-08-17-wood-river-soccer-practice

The Wood River Varsity soccer team practices on August 15, 2022.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Luis Monjaras is looking for someone to step up, and he really doesn’t care what grade this player is in.

“The one thing that we are looking for and want to build and that we’ve always lacked is just the scoring opportunities,” said the Wood River boys’ soccer coach as he enters his 14th season. “You can dominate a game, but if you don’t score, you don’t win. It’s a big problem that we’ve had the past several years. We don’t have that one player who is the threat on top scoring goals like crazy. That’s what we need.

“You can possess 90% of the game but one opportunity the other team gets, and they score, that’s it. Game’s over. The results aren’t going to show what really happened on the field. They have to that hunger to score, wanting the ball. And when they get on the offensive third, they’ve got to be selfish and score. That’s what it comes down to. We need that one player who’s going to be hungry and score. When he gets those breakaways, just go for it and score.

Load comments