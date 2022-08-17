Luis Monjaras is looking for someone to step up, and he really doesn’t care what grade this player is in.
“The one thing that we are looking for and want to build and that we’ve always lacked is just the scoring opportunities,” said the Wood River boys’ soccer coach as he enters his 14th season. “You can dominate a game, but if you don’t score, you don’t win. It’s a big problem that we’ve had the past several years. We don’t have that one player who is the threat on top scoring goals like crazy. That’s what we need.
“You can possess 90% of the game but one opportunity the other team gets, and they score, that’s it. Game’s over. The results aren’t going to show what really happened on the field. They have to that hunger to score, wanting the ball. And when they get on the offensive third, they’ve got to be selfish and score. That’s what it comes down to. We need that one player who’s going to be hungry and score. When he gets those breakaways, just go for it and score.
“The teams that we play, the conference that we’re in is very, very competitive—everybody can beat anybody on any given day. There’s been times when the No. 1 team in our league doesn’t make it past districts. We want to avoid that. We don’t want that to happen again.”
The Wolverines are coming off a 9-8-3 campaign that ended in the Great Basin 7 Conference Tournament.
“Right now, what I’m seeing is we are very well-rounded,” Monjaras said. “We have a very strong defense that we’ve been building in the past years. We’re gone from having a short defense to now we have 6-foot kids back on defense, and they’re very strong, very skilled. My offensive players are very fast and very technical on the ball, and that’s going to help us quite a bit.”
Junior Conrad Foster was named to the GB7 First Team a year ago. Senior Juan Ortiz was a second-team selection.
“We are a very disciplined program, rigorous more than anything,” Monjaras said. “We want to see who’s the cream of the crop to play at the varsity level. If they’re not ready for it, they’re not ready for it. We have a lot of talent, but some of these kids haven’t been playing at a very rigorous level, or a high level, where they have been put under a high-pressure situation and that needs to happen now. We’re looking for all those things.”
Monjaras, who has 75 players in the program, is also looking for leadership.
“That’s something we’ve been lacking the last couple of years is that leadership part,” he said. “Our kids have been very, very quiet, not speaking up as much as previous leaders we’ve had who were very vocal with players. That’s what we’re looking for in some of these young boys, to get that leadership and how to talk to the boys correctly.
“My coaching staff and I sit down and really talk about who has those abilities or who we can build to get those abilities. We have a few kids in mind who we think are ready for that role. During tryouts we observe who has those leadership skills from the get-go and some people do step up, but they do it in the incorrect way. We also see kids who have that potential, and we try to combine it—when we make our decision—with kids who we know would guide those kids positively. We can teach them how to approach certain things. From Day One, we’ve told the boys straight out, ‘Don’t take anything personal from the coaching staff or any player if they try to direct you in a certain way.’
“Some kids are very sensitive to things like that, and they have to understand they’re in a competitive atmosphere and things are going to get said in a certain way and it’s for them to take it as an improvement and build on it, rather than take it as an attack on themselves. All they’re trying to do is get the best out of you. They’re here to compete.”
Monjaras said he and his coaching staff are also looking for consistency.
“We’ve had great seasons where we’ve gone undefeated, and we’ve had seasons where we’ve done pretty good,” he said. “But once it comes down to districts, it seemed like every other team had built upon what they did during the season and gotten better and played at a very high level, and it seemed like the last few years we started at a very high level, peaked at a certain point, and after we hit that peak, we just didn’t find ways to go further than that point.
“We want to have that consistency throughout the season and find avenues to make sure the boys have that consistency from Day One to the last day of either districts or state.”
ON THE ROSTER
Seniors (5)—Luca de la Torre, Gunnar Kimball, Bryan Marroquin, Juan Ortiz, Owen Stouffer.
Juniors (8)—Garin Beste, Edgar Enriquez, Conrad Foster, Brandon Marroquin, Esteban Murillo Baltazar, Satya Redman, Luis Romero Sosa, Santana Ubence.
Sophomores (4)—Edgar Enriquez, Nandy Inga, Jack Tierney, Owen Walker
Freshmen (5)—Erick Barriga-Gomez, Mateo de la Torre, Andres Hernandez Tellez, Reider Slotten, Zackary Torres.
