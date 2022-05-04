On Saturday, the Wood River Warriors Lacrosse club team traveled to Filer to participate in the Snake River Shootout. The Warriors began the day with a thrilling 12-11 win over Kuna but then lost 18-9 to Rocky Mountain, the defending Idaho State Champions. Freshman Chase Geagan (3 goals) scored the winning goal with two minutes left to propel Wood River to victory in the first game. Leading the Warriors through the weekend were Corwith Simmers (12 goals, 4 assists) and Dane Malko (6 goals, 4 assists).
Wood River Lacrosse starts season 1-1 over weekend
- By Express Staff
