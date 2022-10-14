It’s a pretty simple task for the Wood River High School football team.

“Our goal has been to make the playoffs, something that hasn’t been done here in a long time, and that goal is right in front of us,” fourth-year head coach Shane Carden said.

The Wolverines head to Gooding tonight, Oct. 14, with a 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho playoff berth on the line. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments