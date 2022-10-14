It’s a pretty simple task for the Wood River High School football team.
“Our goal has been to make the playoffs, something that hasn’t been done here in a long time, and that goal is right in front of us,” fourth-year head coach Shane Carden said.
The Wolverines head to Gooding tonight, Oct. 14, with a 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho playoff berth on the line. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Senators have lost five in a row since a victory over Jerome to open the season. They have scored six points in their two conference losses.
“We have to do two things to win: be physical and execute,” Carden said. “Being physical means playing with relentless effort and hitting hard. We execute by doing our job and trusting our teammate to do their job.”
The Wolverines’ three scores in last week’s 51-21 loss to Kimberly were touchdown passes from senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft to junior Gavin Hunter and twice to senior Zack Dilworth.
The defense picked off three Kimberly passes.
“Attitude has been good. I told them yesterday we have been wanting this situation for a long time to where we win, and we are in. We still have it, but these opportunities won’t continue to be there, we have to take it now,” Carden said.
A victory gives Wood River a 3-6 regular season with a bye next week and will put them on the road in the playoffs. ￼
