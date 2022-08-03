Ike Buxton has traveled his fair share playing baseball over the last four years. He has gone from Ketchum to Boise to Nashville and was headed to the University of California, Berkeley. But before taking a class on the 154-year-old campus, Buxton’s career path took a sharp turn.
The 6-foot-3 2018 Wood River High School graduate was selected in the 15th round by the Miami Marlins two weeks ago in the Major League Baseball draft.
“I had an idea that I had an opportunity to be drafted,” said Buxton, who earned his degree in corporate finance from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. “I had some interest last year. I think the draft is very unique where it heavily relies on your age and how you perform in college relative to your age. I was pretty confident I would have an opportunity to be drafted, but nothing is ever definitive.”
Buxton said he was in contact with his advisor and the Marlins’ area scout leading up to the draft.
“It was pretty surreal,” he remarked. “But to see your name pop up on the screen—what you’ve been working toward so long to see come into existence—is a pretty extraordinary feeling. It’s wild to think what you’ve been working toward is actually paying off.”
As a high school senior playing for former Wood River head coach Lars Hovey, Buxton committed to Boise State, which had restarted their program after a 37-year pause.
“Boise ended up cutting their program in July 2020 [due to the COVID pandemic], and I was in a summer league,” said Buxton, who began his Broncos career as a catcher. “When I got the notification, I essentially had a couple of weeks to find out where I was going. It was very hectic. I never would have expected to end up in the South. So, many schools were starting their seasons soon, and I didn’t have a lot of time to find a place. When I went into the [transfer] portal, most teams had filled their roster. Thankfully, I was able to get in contact with some schools, and I had a friend who referred the coaches at Lipscomb to myself.
“They seemed prepared and interested. Lipscomb checked all my boxes of being a good school with good academics, and I liked all the coaches.”
The right-handed pitcher won seven games last season for the Bisons. He totaled 66 strikeouts, had a 3.86 ERA, threw 74.2 innings and opponents batted .264 against him in 15 starts. He allowed 10 extra base hits. His total wins and strikeouts were team highs.
“Ike was such a find for us and came a long way from home to be with us,” Lipscomb head coach Jeff Forehand said in a release. “He put in the work to accomplish this dream. We got to watch him develop every day and put in countless hours of work.”
Buxton had 35 strikeouts, four wins and a 5.36 ERA his first year for the Bisons, 2021, when he appeared in 18 games and started 10 for the Bisons.
“Ike is a great person, and it is always good to see good people achieve their dreams,” Forehand said. “We look forward to seeing Ike in the big leagues soon.”
The improvement in his numbers over the course of two seasons with the Bisons is clear to Buxton.
“The biggest thing for me, the biggest adjustment I had to make was consistency and refining my pitchability,” he said. “I had to be able to be consistent. Even if I didn’t have my A game, I had to be able to compete with my B, or even C game. That’s the biggest thing I learned. I also had to learn how to command the zone.
“That comes from experience. The other thing is being in situations and getting more comfortable under pressure. You see a lot of times more experienced pitchers are able to have a little extra focus in the bigger situations, or when you get yourself in trouble you have more experience in getting out of trouble.
“You have to refine your routines finding out what works for you, trying to figure out how to properly work and work on your game routine or pre-pitch routine. You have to find out what works and go out there and compete your butt off every time you’re on the mound.”
Buxton was on his way to Cal as a transfer.
“It was going to be a unique opportunity to get an education from a pretty unreal college,” he said.
Instead, he is getting an education in professional baseball.
Buxton is in Jupiter, Florida, with the other players drafted by Miami. They are getting familiar with the organization, the area, learning the ins and outs of professional baseball and how to be a professional athlete: “time management-wise and dealing with a lot more people than you’re used to.”
He said rookie ball season ends Aug. 23 and Single A Sept. 11.
“We’re getting our feet wet with professional baseball and the plans going into next year,” Buxton said. “I plan on staying down here in Jupiter for the offseason and hopefully I’ll still be able to train at the complex.”
Buxton is new to pitching full time.
“When I got on campus at Boise my freshman year in the fall I was hitting and pitching, and I realized that I might have a future in pitching, even though it was still relatively new to me,” he said. “But I was only able to practice a certain amount of time. I wasn’t able to allocate enough time to being a pitcher. I still had to play defense with the hitters, hit in the cages and hit live. I was being put in situations where I had to catch bullpen and then have to throw my own bullpen.
“Truly understanding that I might have a future in pitching put me in a better position to achieve what I wanted to do, rather than doing both.”
Like many high school baseball players, Buxton pitched a little in high school for the Wood River High School Wolverines.
“Like a kid who is a position player you say, ‘Oh come on coach, let me pitch,’” he said. “Coach Lars Hovey was always a pretty big supporter of me pitching. I got my toes wet a little in high school, but it was not something I thought I would pursue later.”
That also means Buxton is a bit of a unicorn on the mound because he does not have a lot of mileage on his right arm.
—“I just turned 22, and I think you see pitchers in college baseball—with everything they’ve been though pitching as a kid, in high school, in college and in summer ball—have already had surgeries on their arms,” Buxton said. “Their arms were overused when they were younger, or there might be a bunch of things why. I’m in a unique position. I’m still a pretty blank slate. I’ve been able to have success at the college level, and I’ve been able to be consistent at the college level.
“I’ve only been pitching for three years versus kids who have been pitching since they were 12. Since I’m still new, I’m able to take information and movements and apply them to my game. I’m able to pick up stuff a little quicker in that realm.”
Buxton understands his physical and mental outlook must get stronger as he moves up in the baseball world.
“You have to be mentally tough,” he said. “You hear that baseball is 90% mental and 10% physical. But for me, I think this came from maybe Paul Goldschmidt, and he said that he’s not the most talented player in the world, but how he achieved success is by getting all the little things right. I come from a small town in Idaho that is known more for skiing than team athletics.
“Pitching was still new to me as a freshman and sophomore, and I was still expected to go out and compete. It was the same at Lipscomb. For me, it’s about doing the little things right and that’s helped me with having a competitive edge. I’ve been able to rely on my work ethic and how dedicated I am to the craft and that helps give me confidence to compete against the best players in the country.
“Baseball is a game of failure and there will be times you come across where you are not doing as well as you want to be. You always get humbled in this game. You have to learn from those mistakes and move past it, looking forward to the next task and what you can do to be successful in it. You cannot change or fixate on what happened. You can only impact what happens next. You can always learn from instances or times when you’re not doing as well as you wanted. Whether it’s an at-bat, a game or an inning, how can I get better and apply it to the next time I pitch.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In