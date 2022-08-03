Buxton pitching at Lipscomb

Wood River High School graduate Ike Buxton, shown pitching for Lipscomb University last season, was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 15th round two weeks ago in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Ike Buxton has traveled his fair share playing baseball over the last four years. He has gone from Ketchum to Boise to Nashville and was headed to the University of California, Berkeley. But before taking a class on the 154-year-old campus, Buxton’s career path took a sharp turn.

The 6-foot-3 2018 Wood River High School graduate was selected in the 15th round by the Miami Marlins two weeks ago in the Major League Baseball draft.

“I had an idea that I had an opportunity to be drafted,” said Buxton, who earned his degree in corporate finance from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. “I had some interest last year. I think the draft is very unique where it heavily relies on your age and how you perform in college relative to your age. I was pretty confident I would have an opportunity to be drafted, but nothing is ever definitive.”

