"One loss doesn’t take away from a great season," Wood River Coach Shane Carden said. "These guys put their heart into this season and this last game, and they can be proud of that. So proud of these seniors, and I am going to miss them."

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Wood River head football coach Shane Carden was adamant about one thing heading into the 3A playoff at Bonners Ferry on Oct. 29: Keep the mistakes to a minimum.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

The Wolverines turned the ball over five times in a 21-7 loss to the Badgers, ending their season at 3-7.

