Wood River High School will induct nine individual athletes, four coaches and members of four teams into its Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of its home football game against Canyon Ridge on Friday, Sept. 2.
The new members comprise the Hall of Fame classes 2020, 2021 and 2022. Wood River’s inaugural Hall of Fame class was announced in June 2020, but the formal induction ceremony and subsequent class selections were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leading the way for the most recent induction classes are individual athletes Cory Goicoechea, a two-time state wrestling champion and three-sport athlete, along with Natalie Kuhl Green, the school’s all-time scoring leader in girls basketball.
They join class of 2020 athletes Lisa Bernhagen Ramos (track and field, volleyball), Brad Jaques (boys basketball, soccer) and Picabo Street (Olympic alpine skiing champion).
Other new athletes in the Hall are volleyball star and current Wood River varsity coach Kristyn Price Rutland, two-time state tennis champ John Driscoll, two-time state cross country champion Maureen McGinnis Menefee and two-time state wrestling champ Rocky Sherbine.
Coaches and administrators joining Bob Shay and Fred Trenkle in the Wood River Hall of Fame are the late Bill Bowman (football), Phil Homer (basketball and all-around booster) and Tom Goicoechea (wrestling).
Honored as team inductees are the 1966-68 Wood River football team, the 1971-72 boys cross country state champions, and the 1983-84 girls’ cross country state champions. They join the already-inducted 1977-78 Wolverine volleyball squad that won two consecutive state championships.
Wood River High athletic and activities director Kevin Stilling along with retired Idaho Mountain Express sports editor Jeff Cordes headed up the committee making choices for what has been called the Jeff Cordes Wood River Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Wood River High School looks to recognize those individuals and teams that represent the very best of the Wood River Wolverines,” Stilling said. “We look forward to working with the community and our alumni as we continue to grow this program.”
Stilling made the announcement this week.
Those honored will be invited to a meet-and-greet gathering at Phil Homer Field prior to the football game. The inductees will also be announced at halftime, and the game program will detail their athletic feats. ￼
