Wood River High School will induct nine individual athletes, four coaches and members of four teams into its Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of its home football game against Canyon Ridge on Friday, Sept. 2.

The new members comprise the Hall of Fame classes 2020, 2021 and 2022. Wood River’s inaugural Hall of Fame class was announced in June 2020, but the formal induction ceremony and subsequent class selections were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading the way for the most recent induction classes are individual athletes Cory Goicoechea, a two-time state wrestling champion and three-sport athlete, along with Natalie Kuhl Green, the school’s all-time scoring leader in girls basketball.

