Wood River senior Parker Edwards was named to the First Team Great Basin 7 Conference in golf last week. Edwards averaged a score of 77.67 for the season, which was right behind Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk.
Edwards ended his high school career with a fifth-place finish at the IHSAA 4A State Golf Championships at Lakeview Golf Course in Meridian. Edwards was +11 for the tournament (77-78). He finished day one at +5, then fired a -1 on the front-nine of day two en route to a +6 second round.
Lekkerkerk from Twin Falls took second place.
Others named to the First Team were a slew of Twin Falls golfers: Kadon Gentry, Gabe Schroeder and Isaac Fortuin. McCoy Klundt, also of Twin Falls, was named to the Second Team.
The rest of the golfers to make the Great Basin Conference Team were: Luke Kloer (Minico), Boston Adams (Canyon Ridge), Kahne Orr (Minico), Brock Parsons (Canyon Ridge) and Carter Richins (Canyon Ridge). ￼
