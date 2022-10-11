Win and play another day.
That's the Wood River girls' soccer team.
Two goals were scored inside the first 200 seconds at Phil Homer Field as the Wolverines ended Burley's season, 6-0, in the District 4 Tournament on Oct. 11.
Wood River heads to Mountain Home at 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 in a win-or-go-home game. Winner plays on Friday against the loser of the match between Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge for the right to go to the state tournament.
"We need to go out like we did today," junior wing Evy Kimball said of Thursday's matchup. "We need to be confident. We need to not be stressed or scared or panicked or frustrated or anything like that. We need to go out with our hearts on the field and just play like we know how to play.
"We played full-out today, and we can play like that every single game. That's what we have to do to be able to make it to state.
"We put all of our skills, everything we've learned for the past two months on the field today, and we're gonna do it the next day and the next day. I know that everyone is working their hardest right now."
Kimball put the hosts on the board 150 seconds in thanks to a cross from senior Jasmine Santacruz.
Fifty seconds later Santacruz assisted Peyton Wood, who lofted one over the keeper's head.
That happened again not much later when senior defender Olive Gilbert blasted one from 38-yards out for a 3-0 lead.
"It was definitely really important to start like that," Kimball said. "We had an amazing game on Saturday, and it was a very sad loss for us (2-1 in penalty kicks at Canyon Ridge), but we knew we had to go all-out tonight against this team from the start.
"We ended up scoring in the first two minutes and then again in the first three minutes and I think that put everyone in a good mood and it allowed us to go full-out for the rest of the game."
Kimball said it was simple for the players to leave Saturday's loss in the rearview mirror and focus on the task ahead.
"Yesterday (Monday) in practice we worked a lot on getting off shots," she said. "We're always very good at keeping our balance and keeping our defense, but once we get the ball, we usually tend to struggle getting in the back of the net.
"Yesterday in practice we did a lot of drills, working on getting that first touch and focusing on not getting the perfect shot, but getting a shot. You're never going to make any goals unless you take shots."
The Wolverines took their fair share of shots against Burley.
Sophomore Stella Oelerich scored at 26:25 when her corner slipped past the keeper and the near post for a 4-0 lead the hosts took into halftime.
"We came out tonight setting some goals, see if we can get three goals in 10 minutes, something we've never talked about that much before," head coach Vicki Foster said. "How many shots can we get in the first three minutes? I think that made them hungry.
"I think it was also good bringing up some JV players tonight."
Two of those players connected on the next goal, this one at 69:18 when Claire Buchwalter found Gisele Guzman on a through ball, and it was 5-0. Both are freshmen.
Sophomore Karley Johnston closed the scoring with a direct kick in the final 10 seconds.
"We gotta win 50-50 balls. We gotta play possession and we gotta make our shots count," Foster said of the match against Mountain Home, which has won both contests this season and knocked the Wolverines out of the district tournament last season. "Their goalie is really good, and I like to say, 'Don't make the goalie look good.'
"We have to be hungry. We cannot come out flat. The last time we played them we had a ton of shots, but they got the goal (in a 1-0 win)."
It was Wood River's best offensive outing since a 5-0 win over Minico on Sept. 20.
