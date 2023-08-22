23-08-23-wood-river-soccer-girls-roland-3

The WRHS girls’ soccer team matched up against Caldwell in a home game on Saturday.

The Wood River High School girls soccer team kicked off its season with a close loss to Vallivue and a tie against Caldwell in games held Friday and Saturday.

“We were definitely nervous, had the jitters and stuff like that, but we just had a great week of practice,” Head Coach Vicki Foster said about their season opening game against Vallivue. “The team worked super, super hard and I felt really good about (the game).”

Though the Vallivue game nearly ended in a tie, the Wolverines weren’t even in the numbers department for most of the game.

Caldwell’s defense played Wood River to a goalless draw.

