The Wood River High School girls soccer team kicked off its season with a close loss to Vallivue and a tie against Caldwell in games held Friday and Saturday.
“We were definitely nervous, had the jitters and stuff like that, but we just had a great week of practice,” Head Coach Vicki Foster said about their season opening game against Vallivue. “The team worked super, super hard and I felt really good about (the game).”
Though the Vallivue game nearly ended in a tie, the Wolverines weren’t even in the numbers department for most of the game.
“We got a man down and had to play the whole game basically from the first minute with 10 players on the field,” Foster said.
The early red card came after a defender deflected a Vallivue shot on goal with her hand. Following this, Vallivue missed a penalty but converted on the ensuing rebound off the left post to give them an early 1-0 lead.
Within minutes, though, Wood River struck back, and senior Ruby Gardner slotted in a goal off an assist by junior Adaleni Romero.
The back and forth from the affair didn’t stop then, though, as in the next five minutes Vallivue scored again to retake the lead.
Five minutes later Wood River followed with a long run up the midfield that culminated in an Romero goal assisted by junior Asha Singh.
This whole sequence all occurred before the 20-minute mark of the first half. For the latter part of the half, both teams fought for control but couldn’t convert any more goals.
Just a handful of minutes into the second half, Wood River took the lead after Singh made a cross inside the box that senior Evy Kimball volleyed into the back of Vallivue’s net.
Continuing the trend of the first half, Vallivue took six minutes to score again and tie things up. The back half of the second saw a lot of shot attempts, as in one attack Vallivue managed to put up four different shots on goal, which were all deflected or saved.
However, the short-handed Wood River squad finally squandered a goal in the last minutes after Vallivue converted on a shot just outside the box to take the lead 4-3.
Despite the loss, Foster was proud of her team’s play.
“We were in good positioning and doing some really great things,” Foster said. “We had some great shots on goal … when we worked as a unit and worked the ball up field. That’s when we played our best.”
Less than 24 hours later, the Wolverines returned to the pitch to face off against Caldwell. Though they ended up with a tie, Foster saw immediate improvement.
“We talked about what we needed to work on (from Friday), and we did much better with that,” Foster said. “We didn’t get to finish, but our passing game, making those one-two passes, I was so excited … I was just so thrilled with the level of play and how we worked really great as a unit and team.”
After both games, Foster had positive remarks for her goalies’ performances.
“Praise (goes) to my goalies,” Foster said. “Having to put a different goalie in each half, everybody’s just working as a team to fill that spot …. and stepping into a position, which is not an easy position to step into.”
Wood River’s next game is away against Burley on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ￼
