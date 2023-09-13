WRHS girls soccer (copy)

Wood River girls soccer, seen here on Sept. 6 against Minico, has risen to fourth in the GB7 standings.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Wood River girls’ soccer got a key conference win 6-2 at home against Jerome on Monday, Sept. 11.

With the win, the Wolverines (3-4-1, 3-3-0 in conference) leapfrogged Jerome in the Great Basin 7 standings, reaching fourth place.

The matchup with Jerome was “a critical game,” head coach Vicki Foster said. “I don’t know how much the girls really knew about (our conference standing), I know some of them checked the polls and table, but… they just knew they had to play really well to win today.”

