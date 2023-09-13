Wood River girls’ soccer got a key conference win 6-2 at home against Jerome on Monday, Sept. 11.
With the win, the Wolverines (3-4-1, 3-3-0 in conference) leapfrogged Jerome in the Great Basin 7 standings, reaching fourth place.
The matchup with Jerome was “a critical game,” head coach Vicki Foster said. “I don’t know how much the girls really knew about (our conference standing), I know some of them checked the polls and table, but… they just knew they had to play really well to win today.”
Foster said her team played “lighthearted, fired up” but “serious when needed.” The Wolverines’ freewheeling approach was on full display as the team put up a half dozen goals on more than thirty shots against the Tigers.
Despite the large lead, Jerome had the first close chance of the day when they were awarded a penalty just 10 minutes in. Wood River freshman keeper Hadley Walker rose to the challenge and saved the spot kick to keep the score 0-0.
“Our goalies didn’t have a ton of action, but when they did, they made some really good (saves),” Foster said. “Hadley saved that PK, which was incredible for our little freshman goalie…I asked her ‘Have you ever dove for a ball before?’ and she kind of laughed.”
From that point, momentum swung towards the Wolverines. They launched seven shots before sophomore forward Gisele Guzman tapped in a goal off a cross from senior winger Evelyn Kimball for the 1-0 lead.
Neither team scored again until the second half, but not for lack of trying. Wood River launched another seven shots between the first goal and the halftime whistle.
The scoring came in bunches throughout the second half. Junior midfielder Peyton Wood made it 2-0, rebounding her own shot to score a quick goal just a few minutes after the break. Moments later, senior midfielder Ruby Gardner connected with junior midfielder Karley Johnston, who blasted in a ball from outside the box into the low back right of the net for a 3-0 lead.
Wood River kept the shots coming, with Johnston assisting junior forward Asha Singh for a fourth. Jerome countered right after, running up the wing and crossing a low ball in for a tap-in, bringing the score to 4-1.
Wood River kept firing, but it wasn’t until the last three minutes that the goals really came in bunches. Freshman forward Monse Gil sent in a long through ball down midfield to Wood, who dribbled past Jerome’s defenders and put in a quick shot for the 5-1 lead. Jerome countered again from kickoff, running through the defense for another goal to bring it to 5-2. Senior winger Tatum Ware finished the two minute scoring avalanche with a class goal, chipping the ball from the back right corner of the box across and into the left side of the net.
“We didn’t wait for the ball to come to us (today),” Foster said. “We didn’t wait very long to see what they were doing and we put pressure on them a lot quicker compared to (our last game) against Canyon Ridge.
“We played aggressive, were hungry to win the ball back quickly, stepped at the right time and created the pressure to maintain our pressure. I was really pleased with that.”
Foster said the team took so many shots to keep the opposing defense intimidated and give the Wolverines more chances.
“You gotta rattle the goalie a little bit,” Foster said. “If you’re just taking big shots, big hits, especially taking big hits (as a) defender blocking, it doesn’t feel good to get hit by the ball that many times. We did a really great job of finishing and we are going to continue to keep building off that…you’re not gonna score if you don’t shoot, it’s as simple as that.”
The Wolverines’ next match is away against Hilcrest on Wednesday, Sept. 13. ￼
