Wood River High School’s 2023 girls soccer team is looking to develop more offensively and rely on strong chemistry to help the team keep growing.
“Just working as a team, being a unit and working together and communicating,” head coach Vicki Foster said about what she’s looking forward to most this season. “These girls have all been working hard in the offseason.”
In the 2022 campaign, the Wolverines finished with a 11-9-1 record. Foster emphasized that this year she hopes to see more improvements in the squad’s attacks.
“We want more shots on goal and scoring more goals, not just shooting,” Foster said. “That’s where we’ve maybe struggled in the past, just getting the ball up far enough, getting it to our offense, and being able to build up the play and score more goals.”
As the team looks to make that jump in scoring, Foster has players stepping up to help with their loss of seven seniors from last year.
“I have a great group of leaders coming up that were juniors last year,” Foster said. “They were leaders last year as well, but, you know, I don’t just have one or two leaders. Everybody’s taking that role and really stepping it up…it’s a good culture and (they’re all) supporting each other.”
The growth doesn’t end at the team’s leaders or new seniors, though.
“I got a huge freshman group,” Foster said. “There are serious soccer players, so I’m excited to watch them grow, develop, and mature this season, whether it’s on varsity or JV.”
This year’s squad will get their first chance to put their offseason improvements to the test in their opening game against Vallivue High School on Friday, Aug. 18 at home.
“Getting pre-game, preseason jitters out the first five minutes,” Foster said about their goals for the season opener. “(We) want to come out strong, (the team) has been working hard every day out here. We’ve been having double practices, morning and in the afternoon and just getting prepared.”
Beyond the logistics or games ahead, Foster is already thrilled with the bonds she sees on her team.
“I’m the luckiest coach,” Foster said. “To be out here in the presence of these girls and watch them lift each other up and support each other without me having to say ‘come on, we need to do that.’ They just have that kind of energy and it’s pretty exciting.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In