The Wood River High School girls soccer team, seen here practicing on Tuesday, Aug. 9, will play their season opener on Friday.

Wood River High School’s 2023 girls soccer team is looking to develop more offensively and rely on strong chemistry to help the team keep growing.

“Just working as a team, being a unit and working together and communicating,” head coach Vicki Foster said about what she’s looking forward to most this season. “These girls have all been working hard in the offseason.”

In the 2022 campaign, the Wolverines finished with a 11-9-1 record. Foster emphasized that this year she hopes to see more improvements in the squad’s attacks.

Wood River High School Head Coach Vicki Foster.

