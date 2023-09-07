The Wood River High School girls soccer team overpowered Minico in an 8-0 win Wednesday behind masterful shotmaking and passing.
Coming into the match against Minico, the Wolverines were on a two-game losing streak and had yet to win at home.
Head coach Vicki Foster said the win did a lot for the team mentally.
“We needed it,” Foster said. “We’ve been working hard on getting more shots on goal, (and) we definitely had plenty of that. It was cool to be able to capitalize, and the goals that were scored were done because of teamwork.”
The Wolverines got off a number of shots en route to their eight goals, scoring four goals in each half.
Their first goal came towards the beginning of the game, as senior wing Evelyn Kimball got a rebound off a Minico save and slotted the ball into the back of the net. Five minutes later, junior midfielder Karley Johnston set up for a free kick just over halfway across midfield and lobbed a ball over Minico’s keeper for the team’s second goal.
Johnston’s goal scoring didn’t stop there, though, as she slammed in a ball from just outside Minico’s box into the back left of the net for her second and the team’s third goal of the night.
The Wolverines kept shooting, launching four different shots before Minico took a shot that was saved. Sophomore forward Gisele Guzman then took the ball half the length of the field on the counterattack for the team’s fourth goal.
“We started out a little bit rough, a little bit slow, but then definitely in our second half we played like we’ve been talking about and how we’ve been practicing,” Foster said.
Wood River came out showing off their results from practice right away, putting up four shots at the start the second half before they got one in courtesy of Kimball volleying a ball off a corner kick.
After another five shots, the Wolverines hit their stride, shooting and scoring three times in a row to cap off the night. The first of the trio came from freshman midfielder Monse Gil as she collected the ball after a few Minico deflections and slid a goal from outside the box into the back of the net.
Junior midfielder Peyton Wood got in on the action next when she blasted in a ball from the football field’s 20 yard line. Junior forward Asha Singh rounded out the scoring avalanche with a quick solo run along the box and a well angled shot to the back of the net.
The win gives Wood River their second conference win of the season. Their record now stands at 2-3-1 overall and 2-2-0 in conference play.
Next up, they face Canyon Ridge away on Saturday, Sept. 9. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In