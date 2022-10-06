It doesn't have to be pretty whatsoever.
"I think it's about making it in the back of the net and playing our game," senior defender Olive Gilbert said.
"I think it's about us coming together to go where we want to go, which is state," senior striker Drew Willett said. "It doesn't matter how many goals we make or what we do, it's if we win or not."
The Wood River girls' soccer team edged visiting Jerome, 1-0, on Oct. 6 at Phil Homer Field in the first round of the Great Basin 7 Conference Tournament.
"We want to win," Gilbert said.
"We don't want to go home," Willett added.
Wood River, the fourth seed in the tournament, heads to No. 1-seeded Canyon Ridge at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8. It is a double elimination tournament.
"We have such a desire to go to state. All of us," Willett said.
"We have a really good chance," Gilbert chimed in.
It was not a tidy match, but that doesn't matter this time of year.
"Maybe it was nervous energy, gets them to be a little but cautious, afraid to go for it, afraid to make mistakes," Wood River head coach Vicki Foster said. "On their (the Tigers') end, it wasn't a big possession game. They did a lot of boot-ball. It didn't really throw us off-guard, but it did in the sense that all of a sudden, we're playing that game.
"We had to do a little bit of regrouping. Our middle was trying to figure some things out. It took a little bit to figure out where we needed to be and how we needed to mark, and how we needed to play our game, play our style."
Gilbert added, "I think it's because Jerome is a little bit of a slower team, compared to Canyon Ridge. I think sometimes you need to work harder not to play down to their level, and I think we did a good job of containing and staying on our toes."
Jerome senior keeper Regan Cook was also on her toes.
"She played a really good match," Foster said. "She kept us out of the net a couple times."
One of those times came on a Gilbert direct kick from about 30 yards out in the second half.
"I thought it was going in. That was a really good save," Gilbert said.
Senior midfielder Jasmine Santacruz scored at 19:30 off an assist from sophomore forward Peyton Wood and that held up.
"I think we needed to connect more," Willett said. "We weren't really connecting with each other. "We always think of 0-0 no matter if we're winning or losing."
"We were just making sure we were containing them and playing smart for the last 5, 10 minutes of the game," Gilbert said.
A 1-0 lead is the scariest in soccer because one mistake, one strange bounce, one whistle and the game can be tied.
"We tried to get it away from Tatum as much as possible," Willett said of junior keeper Tatum Ware. "We boost up our energy the last 10 minutes of our game. We don't bring it out in the first, but we've started to get better at it. But it's super weird for us that we don't start like that."
The Wolverines (10-6-1) came in on a little bit of a slide, going 2-4-1 in their last seven contests.
"We played really well the other night (against Canyon Ridge)," Willett said.
"We were just unlucky. We can't break down. We can't let that happen," Gilbert said of the 1-0 loss. "We have to stay solid throughout the game."
Willett continued, "We have to keep our confidence up. After losing we were a little down, but we played great. We have to keep our confidence and our positive energy up so we can play well."
The winner of Saturday's match heads to the conference title match looking to secure a trip to the 4A state tournament.
"The girls are excited to go back and face them again," Foster said. "We played really good soccer against them."
The loser will play on Oct. 14 in the consolation bracket with the second bid to the state tournament on the line.
Times for both matches are to be determined.
"Those are the best games for us," Gilbert said of facing top-tier opponents.
"We play better when we play harder teams," Willett added.
