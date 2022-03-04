After finishing the regular Magic Valley Madness season 7-3, the Wood River Girls Select basketball team won three challenging games on Saturday, February 12. "I am incredibly proud of this group of girls,” head coach Mendy Benson said. Skye Brown was clutch in the championship game, going 5-for-6 at the free throw line while Taylor Heitzman’s scoring led the team. In addition, Lyndy Thomas, Mailie Smith, Adena Garrison, Paityn Nelson, Melanie Gallardo, Daisy Lopez, Elle Davis, Tobie Stilling and Vivian Petersen played tenacious defense. The Wood River Select Basketball program consists of teams for boys and girls that focus on player development. For more information, please contact woodriverselect@gmail.com.
Wood River Girls Select Basketball goes 7-3 during season
- By Express Staff
