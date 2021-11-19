The Wood River High School varsity girls basketball team began its season on Nov. 13 with an away game against Gooding.
The Lady Wolverines will try to gain some ground from last year’s tough 2020-21 season. Alongside battling the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled half of last year's season, the Lady Wolverines will battle tough competition on the court as well.
Despite the early woes of opening the season 0-2, third-year head coach Kelsey Barg believes her team is working hard in practice that will result in wins.
Wood River opened the season with a pair of losses to Gooding, 44-19, and Buhl, 49-16.
Even though the offense has struggled, Barg said her team is coming together in ways that it wasn’t last season.
Wood River will lean on its junior-heavy team (six juniors in total) with guard Lila Hess and forward Olivia Adams being the main leaders off and on the court. Both Hess and Adams are the team’s captains, which were voted on by the team.
“They’re focused on the team chemistry not just on themselves, but as a program,” Barg said. “That’s going far with everyone involved. Lila and Olivia have taken and run with their roles, they’re doing great with including everyone and doing team get-togethers. They’re really into it.”
Wood River will look for leadership with junior Kacy Flolo taking the lead as the point guard this year. Barg has been coaching Flolo by working closely together as most point guards and coaches do.
“It takes a leader to control the court and Kacy is ready for it,” Barg said. “She’s taken it upon herself to be the type of player to direct the court.”
The lone freshman on the varsity team will be Emmi Nilson, who will be a guard/forward.
Other major players this year will be Sidney Wilson, Kayden Ratliffe and Tessa Tacket.
One big change that Barg has made coming into this season is stamina.
“The endurance training will also help with their mental training strength,” Barg added. “We try to push ourselves a little bit more so when we’re in the tight games that we are mentally tough. If we’re in shape, then it’ll reflect on our mentality.”
Wood River’s first home game was last night against Kimberly. The game finished after press time.
Wood River’s varsity roster:
VARSITY
Head coach—Kelsey Barg (3rd year)
Senior (1)—Kayden Ratliffe.
Juniors (6)—Kacy Flolo, Tessa Tackett, Sidney Wilson, Tatiana Montenegro, Lila Hess, Olivia Adams.
Freshman (1)—Emmi Nilson.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Senior (1)—Amari Caballero.
Juniors (2)—Drew Willett, Tatiana Montenegro.
Sophomores (7)—Ashley Casas, Ytzhel Pedraza, Emily Tellez, Bella Parke, Jacey Thomas, Kiara Quispe, Antonella Campos.
C-TEAM
Juniors (2)—Grace Sanchez, Ashley Harper.
Freshman (8)—Larae Zimmerman, Marlee Wynne, Beca Artienza, Cynthia Reyes, Riley Funk, Leslie Chavez, Grace Adams, Marlee McLean. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In