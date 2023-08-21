Wolverine Football

Wood River football celebrates the game-winning touchdown on Friday, August 18.

 Express/Roland Lane

The Wood River High School football team defeated South Fremont High School 12-7 in their season opener on Friday after a nail biting finish.

For the vast majority of the game, the Wolverines seemed to be in control after a second quarter touchdown—a 10 yard pass from senior quarterback Kyle Ipsen to senior wide receiver Anton Holter—gave them a 6-0 lead.

Beyond that play, the first two quarters were mostly defined by the two teams’ defenses. There were six punts and one interception to cap off every other play in those quarters.

Wolverine Football For A1

Wood River High School wideout Anton Holter secures the game-winning touchdown against South Fremont on Aug. 7.
Wolverine Football

Anton Holter, 10 and Ethan Desler, 50, relish the win over South Fremont on Aug. 18.

sports@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments