Wood River High School held its annual football scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 12. The game was in preparation for the season opener at home Friday, Aug. 18 against South Fremont High School. The game will start at 6 p.m.(tncms-asset)4bab5628-3afb-11ee-a8cd-f3ac9f86ed15[0](/tncms-asset)

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments