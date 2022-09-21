It wasn’t a pretty first half by any means, but Wood River still held a 13-7 lead in front of its homecoming crowd.
“Four turnovers in the first half, a bunch of penalties and we’re up,” head football coach Shane Carden said. “The difference was this week just playing our butts off, just continuing to go after it.”
The Wolverines’ defense held Filer to one drive of consequence in the second half and rolled to their first win of the season, 26-7, on Sept. 16.
“The defense was just flying around the ball being so physical tonight,” Carden said. “Our two things were, be physical and execute. We absolutely did that.
“Offensively, I challenged the playmakers, ‘It’s time for you guys to step up and make plays’ and they absolutely did. Our guys were making the plays tonight we haven’t made in the past month.”
Filer’s biggest second-half drive was 13 plays for 79 yards that was stopped at the 1-yard line. The other five drives netted a negative-2 yards on 17 plays. Two drives were ended by a Daniel Servin fumble recovery and a Sully Carter interception.
“Practice was terrible, we did a lot of sprints,” said senior Jack Herlinger, who had two sacks for a loss of 20 yards, an interception and a fumble recovery. “As the week went on, we saw ourselves progress exponentially. We did sprints for everything we did wrong. We started off with 10 sprints, the last day I think we only did one or two, and that was just for conditioning.
“We put that loss (55-12 at Jackson Hole) all behind us, 24-hour rule. It’s in the past. This was the biggest game of the year and I’m glad we got the win.”
The biggest game, of course, until the Sept. 23 game at Buhl (3-1).
“I’ve been playing football with these two for the past five years,” Herlinger said of fellow seniors Zach Dilworth and Sawyer Grafft. “We just have these connections that I don’t think anybody else has. We know when to get each other up. We know when to hold each other back.
“We know the ins and outs of everyone on our team.”
Wood River took a 13-7 lead into halftime after Grafft and Dilworth hooked up on a 70-yard touchdown as the clock ran out.
“We could either run the ball and get it to halftime or throw the vertical if they were going to press Zack like they had been the whole game,” Grafft said. “And they pressed, and we were able to connect this time, unlike the others.”
Added Dilworth, “We knew it was going to be there. Sawyer made a great throw. I caught it and ran.
“We were up at halftime, and it felt great to be up, but we knew the game wasn’t over. We still had 24 minutes of football left to play. Coming out after halftime, Ethan Dessler got hurt and we just went out and played for him.”
There was a 20-minute delay with 8:17 left in the third period when Dessler was injured and was taken off the field on a backboard and a cart.
“Defensively, we were trying to hit the quarterback as much as we could,” said Dilworth, who caught six passes for 163 yards. “We wanted to rattle him up a bit. We knew he was quick. We knew he loved to run the option. We were just trying to eliminate the option, make them throw the ball and let our DBs make plays.”
The Wolverines were faced with a third-and-12 from Filer’s 33 when Grafft threw a swing pass on the left side to Herlinger, who took it to the house for a 19-7 lead with 7:17 left in the third period.
Servin recovered a fumble on Filer’s second down run and one play later, Wood River junior Caleb Hothem took a handoff and went 17 yards to paydirt.
Those touchdowns were 54 seconds apart.
“That run makes my job really easy,” Grafft said with a laugh when talking about Hothem’s touchdown run. “It was awesome. It was only going to be a 3-yard gain because he ran into two linebackers, but he was somehow able to bounce out and score.
“We thought he was going to be out four-plus weeks with a high ankle sprain, but it ended up not being as bad as everyone thought on the sideline. He was able to come back in a limited fashion and it was good to have him.”
Grafft finished 15-for-29 for 297 yards, three touchdowns and the three picks.
Wood River took the opening kickoff and marched 79 yards in nine plays. The drive culminated in a pass from Grafft to junior Gavin Hunter on the right side and Hunter took it the rest of the way for a 28-yard score less than four minutes into the contest.
WOOD RIVER 26, FILER 7
Filer 0 7 0 0— 7
Wood River 7 6 13 0—26
WR: Hunter 28 pass from Grafft (Foster kick), 8:20
F: Evans 9 pass from Sanchez (Kempton kick), 6:21
WR: Dilworth 70 pass from Grafft (kick failed), 0:00
WR: Herlinger 33 pass from Grafft (run failed), 7:17
WR: Hothem 17 run (Foster kick), 6:23
RUSHING: Filer: 27-9. Souza 16-53, Dey 1-0, Metcalf 1-(-8), Team 1-(-13), Sanchez 8-(-23). WR: 19-31. Hothem 3-24, Herlinger 11-14, Hunter 1-3, Agnew 1-2, Foster 1-(-2), Grafft 2-(-5).
PASSING: Filer, 17-32-2-1, 158 yards. WR: Grafft, 15-29-3-3, 297 yards
RECEIVING: Filer: Long 2-52, Patterson 6-43, Dey 3-28, Evans 2-22, Metcalf 1-9, Souza 2-7. WR: Dilworth 6-163, Hunter 6-81, Herlinger 1-33, Holter 2-20.
FIRST DOWNS: Filer: 12. Wood River: 12.
PENALTIES: Filer: 9-64. Wood River: 12-87. ￼
