It wasn’t a pretty first half by any means, but Wood River still held a 13-7 lead in front of its homecoming crowd.

“Four turnovers in the first half, a bunch of penalties and we’re up,” head football coach Shane Carden said. “The difference was this week just playing our butts off, just continuing to go after it.”

The Wolverines’ defense held Filer to one drive of consequence in the second half and rolled to their first win of the season, 26-7, on Sept. 16.

Wood River senior Zeke Agnew tackles Filer’s Dillion Patterson during the first half of the Wolverines’ 26-7 homecoming victory at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 16.
Wood River senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft looks to get the ball to junior Gavin Hunter, right, while senior Jack Herlinger looks to make a block during the first half of the Wolverines’ 26-7 homecoming victory over Filer at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 16.

