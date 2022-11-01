Wood River head football coach Shane Carden was adamant about one thing heading into the 3A playoff at Bonners Ferry on Oct. 29: Keep the mistakes to a minimum.
Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
The Wolverines turned the ball over five times in a 21-7 loss to the Badgers, ending their season at 3-7.
"Hard to win a playoff game with that many turnovers, and we almost pulled it off," Carden said.
Wood River was never out of this game until Bonners Ferry scored with two minutes left to solidify the final advantage.
"It was right there because no matter what happened, our guys kept fighting," Carden said. "They have dealt with adversity their whole career here and they know how to handle it, which will help these young men in life.
"Unfortunately, the ball didn’t bounce our way a couple times when we really needed it to."
A short Badgers punt gave the Wolverines possession at the 38. Three runs by junior Caleb Hothem and two short passes from senior Sawyer Grafft to Hothem and senior Jack Herlinger gave the visitors a first down at Bonners Ferry’s 29.
Grafft found junior wide receiver Gavin Hunter in the middle of the field. Hunter made it to the 1 before Cleo Henslee took the ball away from him as he was being suplexed by Blake Rice on the tackle.
Wood River junior Kyle Ipsen intercepted Rice four plays later and the Wolverines started at the 10-yard line.
Three runs and two completions moved the ball to midfield.
Grafft found Austin Holter for 25 yards across the middle on third-and-10.
Grafft hooked up with Zack Dilworth for nine yards and Hunter for 15 yards for first-and-goal at the 9.
A holding call added 12 yards to the 21. Herlinger ran it 11 yards and after a 2-yard loss, Grafft teamed with Hothem for a 12-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the fourth quarter.
"We have dealt with adversity, and Bonners Ferry has won every game," Carden said. "I told the guys at half, 'Let’s give them some adversity in the second half and get them in our game and see what happens.'
"At that point in my mind I absolutely thought we had them, and I know our guys did too. Again, couple things didn’t go our way and we lost that momentum."
Wood River’s defense bowed up again and forced another punt.
Grafft found Hunter for 33 yards and Holter for 16, moving the ball to the Badgers’ 26.
Grafft ran it for 4 yards on first down and again on third down for a fourth-and-2 from the 18.
The Wolverines called a timeout, and a bad snap ended the drive.
Henslee scored from the 2 after an interception to seal the victory.
"One loss doesn’t take away from a great season," Carden said. "These guys put their heart into this season and this last game, and they can be proud of that. [I'm] so proud of these seniors, and I am going to miss them.
"I told these younger guys they can honor their older teammates by continuing what they started. By putting the work in the off season and by keeping the culture this senior group built.
"A couple big positions will need to be filled but we have a lot of leaders coming back, and I know the to-be seniors will be ready for next season."
BONNERS FERRY 21, WOOD RIVER 7
Wood River 0 0 0 7— 7
Bonners Ferry 6 8 0 7—21
BF: Cl. Henslee 12 run (kick failed)
BF: Cl. Henslee 4 run (Rice run)
WR: Hothem 12 pass from Grafft (Foster kick)
BF: Cl. Henslee 2 run (Rick kick)
RUSHING: Wood River: 23-66, Hothem 9-44, Herlinger 5-36, Hunter 1-(-2), Grafft 5-(-5), Team 3-(-7). Bonners Ferry: Cl. Henslee 15-69, Rice 20-45, Ch. Henslee 2-16, Bollscweiller 2-10.
PASSING: Wood River: Grafft 20-37-3-1, 258 yards. Bonners Ferry: Rice 4-11-1-0, 100 yards
RECEIVING: Wood River: Hunter 7-106, Dilworth 5-76, Holter 2-41, Herlinger 2-17, Hothem 2-15, Carter 1-3. Bonners Ferry: Ch. Henslee 3-70, Banning 1-30.
FIRST DOWNS: Wood River 14. Bonners Ferry 12.
PENALTIES: Wood River 4-32. Bonners Ferry 6-70.
