Wood River football captains, from left to right, Anton Holter, Ethan Desler, Carson Flora and Gavin Hunter walk to center field for the pre-game coin flip on Friday, Sept. 8 against Jackson Hole.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The ski town showdown between the Wood River and Jackson Hole high school football teams ended in dramatic fashion Friday as the Wolverines fell 28-31 in Hailey.

“The team played a hell of a game,” head coach Shane Carden said after the loss. “We’ve had a couple of off weeks, the last two weeks, and they came back, played their damn tails off.”

The game started slowly. Both teams went back and forth with two unsuccessful drives apiece before Jackson Hole scored its first touchdown on a nearly 30 yard pass into the endzone. The extra point gave the Broncs a 7-0 lead with 4:35 left in the first quarter.

Wood River football offensive line lined up before a snap in their match against Jackson Hole on Friday, Sept. 8.
Wood River football getting ready to rush the field pregame in their matchup against Jackson Hole on Friday, Sept. 8
Wood River quarterback Kyle Ipsen fires a pass to wide receiver Anton Holter against Jackson Hole on Friday, Sept. 8.

