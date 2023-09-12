The ski town showdown between the Wood River and Jackson Hole high school football teams ended in dramatic fashion Friday as the Wolverines fell 28-31 in Hailey.
“The team played a hell of a game,” head coach Shane Carden said after the loss. “We’ve had a couple of off weeks, the last two weeks, and they came back, played their damn tails off.”
The game started slowly. Both teams went back and forth with two unsuccessful drives apiece before Jackson Hole scored its first touchdown on a nearly 30 yard pass into the endzone. The extra point gave the Broncs a 7-0 lead with 4:35 left in the first quarter.
The Wolverines (1-3, 0-0 in GB7) managed to tie the game four drives later with a solid mix of defense and special teams leading to offense.
The Broncs (1-2) tried to punt on fourth down but fumbled the ball. Wood River swarmed to recover it at Jackson Hole’s 47 yard line. On the Wolverine’s first play after gaining possession, Wood River seniors quarterback Kyle Ipsen and wide receiver Anton Holter connected on a 30 yard throw that Holter ran in for a score. Senior kicker Conrad Foster hit the extra point to tie the game 7-7 with 6:45 left in the second quarter.
Jackson Hole started it next drive from their 20 yard line after a Foster touchback. The Broncs ripped off 14 plays before capping the drive with a touchdown on a quick first-and-goal run. The extra point put Jackson ahead, 14-7.
The Wolverines received the ball to start the second half and had a nine-play drive for just under 50 yards that ended in a turnover on downs. The defense came through to get the ball right back, snagging an interception to end the ensuing Broncs’ drive.
From there, it was deja vu: the Wolverines immediately scored as Ipsen faked a handoff and fired a pass down the middle of field to Holter from Jackson Hole’s 35 yard line. Foster converted on the extra point and the game was even again at 14-14 with 5:14 left in the third quarter.
After a set of three unsuccessful drives between the two squads, Wood River scored a third touchdown, again right after gaining possession. This one came from Ipsen throwing to senior wide receiver Gavin Hunter, who caught the ball over a Jackson Hole defender and ran in for six. Foster converted on the extra point again to give the Wolverines a 21-14 lead with 2:50 left in the third quarter.
Jackson Hole kept fighting. In a drive that started in the third quarter and ended in the fourth, the Broncs brought the ball over seventy yards up the field on six plays rounded off with a lofty pass into the back right of the endzone. After the extra point conversion, the game was knotted at 21-21 with 11:48 left in the fourth quarter.
Though the Wolverines didn’t score right after regaining possession this time, they did successfully end their next drive of 65 yards for a touchdown from Ipsen to junior wide receiver Sully Carter. The drive took just four plays, with a sizeable chunk of the yardage coming when Ipsen found Hunter for 25 yards to put the ball on the Bronc’s eight yard line. Foster made his fourth extra point of the night to bring the score to 28-21 with 9:56 left in the fourth.
Wood River’s defense kept making big plays, forcing a fumble and getting a stop to give the ball back to the Wolverine offense. But Jackson Hole’s defense did its job, too, holding the Wolverines to a punt that put the ball on the Broncs’ 29 yard line. Jackson Hole’s passing attack took it from there. Back-to-back throws moved that ball across the field and into the endzone. After an extra point, they tied the game 28-28 with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter.
Hunter returned Jackson Hole’s ensuing kickoff to the Wood River 25 yard line. The Wolverines embarked on a long, 13-play drive that stalled, hindered by with three flags going against the Wolverines. With 15.6 seconds left, Jackson Hole regained possession on its own 40 yard line.
The Broncs tried to make quick work down the field, but ultimately missed their game winning field goal as the teams went into overtime.
The shootout-style overtime started with Jackson Hole’s offense working against Wood River’s defense. Three unsuccessful plays later, the Broncs settled with a field goal to give them the 31-28 lead.
At this point, Wood River needed a touchdown to win or a field goal to extend the game. The Wolverines couldn’t get much going on their first two plays and on the third, they unsuccessfully threw a backwards lateral for a loss of 20 yards. Foster attempted a field goal from 30 yards out and missed, granting Jackson Hole the victory.
Carden praised his team after the hard-fought loss.
“You can’t ask for anything more because when you put it all out there, it’s just that way life and football works,” he said. “Just a couple of plays at the end and crunch time that we’ve got to execute and we didn’t.”
Going forward, Carden wants the team to take from the overall experience to improve.
“There’s a lot to learn from this,” Carden said. “We just gotta learn and grow. There’s stuff we can get better at but there’s also stuff we did really well tonight. Win or loss, there’s always things you can learn from…we got a conference game this (upcoming) week, so we gotta get over this game pretty fast.”
Wood River next travels away to face Filer on Friday, Sept. 15 for their first conference game of the season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In