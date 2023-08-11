The Wood River High School football team is taking a positive mindset into the 2023 season.

How positive? They’re hoping to make school history.

“Last season we made the playoffs for the first time in six years,” Head Coach Shane Carden said. “So, we wanna go and finish that.”

Wood River High School football works out during preseason practice on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
