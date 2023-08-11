The Wood River High School football team is taking a positive mindset into the 2023 season.
How positive? They’re hoping to make school history.
“Last season we made the playoffs for the first time in six years,” Head Coach Shane Carden said. “So, we wanna go and finish that.”
In the 2022 season, the Wolverines finished 3-7 overall, 2-2 in conference play. Carden said the team’s goal this season was the same as last: win the conference.
“We came up short last year, but every game we were in was a close game,” Carden said. “Our goal this year is: ‘Let’s find a way.’ It’s a big thing in camp we’re saying…let’s find a way to win those close games, find a way to get our goals. The school has never won a playoff game in the history of the program, so we want to go be that first team.”
Players are similarly looking forward to conference play.
“I think we have a good chance at doing a lot better than we have in previous years, so I’m excited to see what we do,” senior linebacker Caleb Hothem said. “As a team, we have really high hopes, and we know we can reach those goals.”
Senior quarterback Kyle Ipsen also said his team’s familiarity with its opponents brings excitement, too.
“We’ve been playing, probably, the same varsity teams for years, (playing them) all growing up in middle school, too,” Ipsen said. “So we know all the other players, and it’s just going to be sweet to go to war against them.”
Both players said the chemistry going into this season is looking good compared to when they first started.
“The team camaraderie is a lot better,” Hothem said. “I think the culture here has changed a lot. We’re more focused and have bigger goals for ourselves … we’re more dedicated to this team than in past years.”
Also different from past years is the arrival of a new offensive coordinator.
“We brought in coach [Ross] Dolbec,” Carden said. “He played offensive line at the University of Washington and just has a wealth of knowledge at that position. O-line is such a unique position. To have someone who’s played at a high level is very beneficial.”
Players are similarly positive about Dolbec’s presence on the team. Ipsen said Dolbec “is doing wonders.”
“The O-linemen really like him and click with him,” Ipsen said. “He’s great.”
Hothem echoed Ipsen’s sentiment, touching on the impact the coaching staff as a whole has had on them.
“[The coaches] all know what they’re doing, and they all build on each other,” Hothem said. “Having them push us as players lets us, you know, feed off their energy and then us seniors can really feed that energy and give it to all the other players.”
The team looks to use its momentum from the preseason and start the season on the right foot in their first game, a home matchup against South Fremont on Aug. 18.
“The first game is always who’s just executing plays,” Carden said. “It’s more about us than what [the other team] is doing. That’s what kind of happened last year; we had a couple of mental mistakes and we weren’t on the same page. We’re just trying to get a little more base, a little more simple this year and just make sure we know our plays, we execute well, and we go win that game.”
Similarly, the players are looking to come in with an understanding mindset to help set a precedent for the season.
“We know the first game is not going to be perfect,” Ipsen said. “[We want to] just kind of contain the chaos as everyone gets into the swing of things.”
Hothem added that the first game should serve as a good measurement to help the team see where they need to improve, but he thinks the team has been in a good position so far in practices.
Beyond the specifics, Carden is just ready to show off his team and their work soon.
“These players have been putting in a lot of time,” Carden said. “So I would just hope that we get a good crowd here. School’s not in yet, so hopefully everyone’s got nothing going on. The game is at six o’clock, Friday night, so hopefully [they’re] here at Homer Field.” ￼
