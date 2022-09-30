Wood River football welcomes Jerome to Phil Homer Field for Senior Night at 7 p.m. tonight in what promises to be a special evening for head football coach Shane Carden.
“Personally, this specific Senior Night means a lot to me. These seniors were freshmen my first year as a head coach here,” he said. “The guys have done everything I have asked. They battled through some tough adversity over the years, between COVID and our school board, personal injuries, teammates that deciding to stop playing, and they have stuck it out and have truly been ‘Mountain Tough.’
“This group has led our program in workouts numbers each offseason, which show how much they care about this program, and I want this win for this group Friday night.”
Both teams are struggling.
“They are 0-5 and we are 1-5, so records don’t matter and as we were reminded last night by a former player and former football coach,” Carden said. “The game between Jerome and Wood River is always a big deal, no matter what.”
Mistakes again bit the Wolverines in last week’s 38-14 loss at a physical Buhl team.
“The mistakes are on everyone, including the coaches,” Carden said. “We are hopefully making things a little simpler this week so they can focus and not make those mistakes.
“The physicality is something we have to decide as a team we want to have. After they scored their first touchdown, we showed our physicality and toughness and answered right back, scored and were up 7-6. As we told the team Monday morning, we are not asking them to do anything they haven’t shown us before, we are asking them to do it more consistently. I know we have it in us.”
The Tigers have only scored three touchdowns this season and prefer to run the ball.
“We have to be gap sound to stop the run,” Carden said. “We have a great gap defense in which if everyone does their job, we will stop the run. If we can be physical and do that on first and second down, we can get them into passing situations.”
Wood River quarterback Sawyer Grafft has thrown for 512 yards and four touchdowns. Zack Dilworth has 217 receiving yards and Gavin Hunter 147. Caleb Hothem has run for 163 yards and Jack Herlinger 127.
“At this point in the season not a lot of teams are 100% healthy,” Carden said. “We are definitely battling depth right now. At Tuesday’s practice we had 38 healthy players between our two teams. Hopefully getting a few more back (this week) and next week for our last conference games.” ￼
