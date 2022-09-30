WR-fb-HC-2

Wood River senior Zeke Agnew tackles Filer’s Dillion Patterson during the first half of the Wolverines’ 26-7 homecoming victory at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 16.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Wood River football welcomes Jerome to Phil Homer Field for Senior Night at 7 p.m. tonight in what promises to be a special evening for head football coach Shane Carden.

“Personally, this specific Senior Night means a lot to me. These seniors were freshmen my first year as a head coach here,” he said. “The guys have done everything I have asked. They battled through some tough adversity over the years, between COVID and our school board, personal injuries, teammates that deciding to stop playing, and they have stuck it out and have truly been ‘Mountain Tough.’

“This group has led our program in workouts numbers each offseason, which show how much they care about this program, and I want this win for this group Friday night.”

