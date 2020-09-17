The Wood River High School varsity football team has announced that it has canceled tonight’s game against the Minico Spartans.
According to athletic director Kevin Stilling, the game was called off due to an increased COVID-19 risk level in Minidoka County, where Minico High School is located.
The Harvard Global Health Institute currently lists Minidoka County in the orange risk level, indicating an accelerated spread of the virus.
This game will not be re-scheduled.
However, the match-up between the Wolverines and Spartans can still take place. The original Week 8 match-up between Wood River and Minico is still planned.
That game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, at Wood River High School for the Wolverines’ “Senior Night,” which also is a “Pink Out” game.
Kickoff for that game is at 7 p.m. at Phil Homer Field in Hailey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In