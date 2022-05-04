The Sun Valley Community School Cutthroat tennis team won easily against Gooding 12-0 on Friday, April 29 at Sun Valley Resort.
Results
Singles
Boys
No. 1—Matt Carlin, Sun Valley Community School def. Bryson Butterfield, Gooding, 8-0. No. 2—Meyer Tobias, Sun Valley Community School def. Derek Peterson, Gooding, 8-2. No. 3—Carter Colgate, Sun Valley Community School def. Yonatan Williams, Gooding, 6-1, 6-0.
Girls
No. 1—Brie Tobias, Sun Valley Community School def. Karly Peterson, Gooding, 6-2, 6-1. No. 2—Graysen Strine, Sun Valley Community School def. Taylor Stapp, Gooding, 6-2, 6-1. No. 3—Brie Tobias, Sun Valley Community School def. Elizabeth Paul, Gooding, 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles
Boys
No. 1—Walker Spoor/Jack Colgate, Sun Valley Community School def. Alan Baker/Luke McLaughlin, Gooding, 6-4, 6-2. No. 2—Charlie Price/Will Ring, Sun Valley Community School def. Tyson Bingham/Austin Smith, Gooding, 6-1, 6-3.
Girls
No. 1—Gretel Huss/Campbell Spoor, Sun Valley Community School def. Dakota Sage/Ashley Murillo, Gooding, 6-2, 6-1. No. 2—Avery Griffin/Whitney Jonnatta, Sun Valley Community School def. Kaleigh Fox/Angela Thill, Gooding 6-1, 6-1.
Mixed
No. 1—Marina Wigdale/Forest McKinney, Sun Valley Community School def. Nataleigh Huber/Brady Thill, Gooding, 6-3, 6-0. No. 2—Amanda Dunn/Attie Murray, Sun Valley Community School def. Kaylee Walker/Hannah Larsen, Gooding, 6-2, 6-2.
Wood River wins easily against Jerome
The Wood River High School tennis team won easily against Jerome 11-1 on Friday, April 29 at Wood River High School.
Results
Singles
Boys
No. 1—Benjamin Boccabella, Wood River High School def. Michael Lloyd, Jerome, 6-4, 6-1. No. 2—Omar Gonzalez, Jerome def. John Tumalo, Wood River High School, 6-4, 6-4. No. 3—Cody McKinnon, Wood River High School def. Colton Anderson, Jerome, 5-7, 6-1, 10-8.
Girls
No. 1—Jessica Popke, Wood River High School def. Hallie Ellis, Jerome, 6-1, 6-0. No. 2—Maddox Nickum, Wood River High School def. Bryleigh Merritt, Jerome, 6-2, 6-4. No. 3—Elizabeth Clayton, Wood River High School def. Leah Houston, Jerome, 1-6, 0-6.
Doubles
Boys
No. 1—Jake Simon/Gus Sabina, Wood River High School def. Isaiah Steele/Porter Prescott, Jerome, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2—Garin Beste/Chase Schwartz, Wood River High School def. Derek Dilworth/Deacon Ellis, Jerome, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls
No. 1—Tenney Barrow/Sofia Calcagno, Wood River High School def. Gracie Ellis/Savannah Peiffer, Jerome, 6-0, 6-1. No. 2—Taylor Merrick/Lucy Ford, Wood River High School def. Esmeralda Vergara/Naomi Johnson, Jerome, 6-0, 7-5.
Mixed
No. 1—Simon Weekes/Meg Keating, Wood River High School def. Alex Keller/Raif Cockrell, Jerome. 6-0, 6-0. No. 2— Daniel Ziesing/Meave Coffelt, Wood River High School def. Chandler Couch/Faride Segundo Gonzalez, Jerome, 6-0, 6-0. ￼
