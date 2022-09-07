Wood River cheerleaders Ava Elise Smith, Isabella Vazquez and Madison Flannigan were named All-Americans based on superior cheerleading or dance skills as well as leadership skills at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Elite Cheer Camp in Provo, Utah, in June.
Smith, Vazquez and Flannigan could represent Wood River in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 4-9. Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the All-American title.
In addition, the varsity and junior varsity teams brought home awards from the camp including the Top Banana, awarded to the teams with the most spirit. The other awards were Superior All Around, 1st Place Camp Routine for the division, Runner Up Game Day Routine, and the Tradition Award, the team the UCA camp voted as the one team from camp they would join if they could.
