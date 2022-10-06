The Wood River boys are playing their best soccer of the year, and it comes at the perfect time: playoff time.

The Wolverines completed their regular season with a 2-0 victory over Canyon Ridge on Senior Night on Oct. 4 at Phil Homer Field.

“This means a lot, especially to the seniors,” senior midfielder Bryan Marroquin said. “It meant a lot to me. A lot of the younger guys stepped up and helped us win tonight.”

