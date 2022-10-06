The Wood River boys are playing their best soccer of the year, and it comes at the perfect time: playoff time.
The Wolverines completed their regular season with a 2-0 victory over Canyon Ridge on Senior Night on Oct. 4 at Phil Homer Field.
“This means a lot, especially to the seniors,” senior midfielder Bryan Marroquin said. “It meant a lot to me. A lot of the younger guys stepped up and helped us win tonight.”
Wood River finished the regular season 12-2-2 and 10-1-1 inside the Great Basin 7 Conference.
“We just adapted,” Marroquin said. “We started hanging out more, building more chemistry. It’s just more positive. It’s more positive.”
“At practice we’re giving as much as we can. We’re keeping it positive on and off the field. We have the bench positive. On the field we’re trying our best to keep it all positive, too.
“It feels good to be playing like this with districts coming up.”
Wood River hosts a playoff game at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 against the Mountain Home-Twin Falls winner.
“We knew that this was a team that will likely go to state with us,” senior Gunnar Kimball said of Canyon Ridge. “The last couple of weeks we’ve really pulled it together. Now that we’re all on the same page and we all have love for each other, it’s all going well. It’s all going the right way.”
Senior Juan Ortiz put the hosts on the board at 32:49.
“We’re kind of historically known for starting off kinda hot and not being consistent throughout the season,” Kimball said.”
Junior Garin Beste received a beautiful direct kick from sophomore Owen Walker and put it away at 54:22 for the 2-0 lead.
Wood River had numerous other chances, including hitting the post twice and the crossbar once.
“Stats don’t always tell the true story,” Kimball said. “We played a helluva game. It means the world to know that we showed up tonight.
“When the JV guys come in, they’re coming in with the same intensity we expect them to have. That’s made all the difference, especially since some of us are sick and injured.”
The Wolverines have won four straight and are without a loss in their last eight (6-0-2) since a 1-0 setback at Canyon Ridge on Sept. 13.
“In my opinion they’re playing up to their potential, and when I first came out, they were not,” coach Matt Phillips said.
“I think they’re playing with a lot of confidence, and they’re playing very unselfishly. That’s the biggest thing that’s impressed me the last five games,” coach Kevin Stilling said.
“They’re very positive,” Phillips said. “They’re encouraging each other, which they weren’t doing. They’re supporting each other both physically and psychologically on the field. It’s really nice to see.”
