It doesn’t happen often, so it’s hard to really game plan for it.
“I’ve don’t think I’ve ever been on a team that had to finish with nine players,” Wood River senior Bryan Marroquin said.
Two red cards—one for each team—with about 20 minutes left in the game left the Wolverines with nine players and visiting Mountain Home with 10. Wood River was already playing a man down.
“Whoever we put in there, they’re pretty solid,” Wood River veteran head coach Luis Monjaras said after his squad held on to a 1-0 victory on Sept. 6 at Phil Homer Field. “I don’t remember the last time I’ve ever played with nine players, especially for that long and trying to at least walk out with the win.
“They know how to move the ball correctly. We put ourselves into too much pressure and into situations that we don’t need to be in.”
For a good portion of that 20 minutes, Wood River did not have a senior on the field.
“We have a lot of trust in them,” Marroquin said of the underclassmen. “Yeah, it was scary, but it’s all trust in the end. I liked how we didn’t give up. We stayed with full intensity. We tried our best to stay in it and we did.”
Marroquin scored the only goal 10:25 into the game.
“It was a rebound off the goalie,” he said. “I was there in time, volleyed it and it hit the crossbar. Scared myself a bit. Then I headed it in.”
“Putting that away was big,” Monjaras said. “It alleviated a lot of pressure. Not to be overconfident, but that first half should have been 4-0. We kept waiting for that second goal and third goal, but they never came.”
Sophomore keeper Benjamin Torres came up big for Wood River. He made two huge saves four minutes apart in the first half.
“He made some amazing saves,” Monjaras said. “This is probably the first game that he’s had some opportunities to make good saves, and he stepped up to the plate today.”
The Wolverines are 4-1 and have won four in a row.
“I feel that we got awakened today,” Marroquin said. “That wasn’t the result we expected. We had a lot of opportunities (to score). Then again at the end of the day, it comes down to us and what we want to do.”
After a Sept. 8 game at Burley, Wood River is back in action with a big Great Basin 7 conference contest at Canyon Ridge on Sept. 13 and then finishes the regular season with 6-of-8 at Phil Homer Field.
“Anyone can beat anyone at any given time. It’s just who wants it more,” Marroquin said. “We have to come out with confidence and keep the same tempo throughout the game.”
