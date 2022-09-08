It doesn’t happen often, so it’s hard to really game plan for it.

“I’ve don’t think I’ve ever been on a team that had to finish with nine players,” Wood River senior Bryan Marroquin said.

Two red cards—one for each team—with about 20 minutes left in the game left the Wolverines with nine players and visiting Mountain Home with 10. Wood River was already playing a man down.

WR-bsoccer-3

Wood River sophomore keeper Benjamin Torres makes a play off a corner kick during the first half of the Wolverines' 1-0 victory over Mountain Home on Sept. 6 at Phil Homer Field.
WR-gosccer-5

Wood River junior Brandon Marroquin dribbles the ball and tries to make a play during the first half of the Wolverines' 1-0 victory on Sept. 6 at Phil Homer Field.

