Sometimes it's baptism by fire.

"We got the W and is the most important thing," Wood River boys' assistant soccer coach Juan Salamanca said. "We had some key players out tonight. We would like some of the younger players to step it up and they were able to give us the support that we needed."

The Wolverines scored early and made it stick in a 1-0 victory over rival Jerome on Sept. 15 at Phil Homer Field.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments