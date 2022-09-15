Sometimes it's baptism by fire.
"We got the W and is the most important thing," Wood River boys' assistant soccer coach Juan Salamanca said. "We had some key players out tonight. We would like some of the younger players to step it up and they were able to give us the support that we needed."
The Wolverines scored early and made it stick in a 1-0 victory over rival Jerome on Sept. 15 at Phil Homer Field.
"We have some really good freshman players," said Salamanca, who was filling in for head coach Luis Monjaras, along with assistant coaches Luis Valladares and Edgar Salamanca. "They're anxious and want to play. And every time that we have needed them, they have stepped it up.
"Tonight, that was the case. We had two freshmen in the back and a freshman forward. We needed them tonight. They got the opportunity to play, and they proved they can play at that level."
Senior Luca de la Torre scored for Wood River on a pass from senior Juan Ortiz at 13:38. Ortiz fed him a through ball toward the right side and de la Torre rifled it into the lower left corner of the goal from 20 yards out. Ortiz received a pass in the middle from senior Gunnar Kimball on the left sideline.
"We played it through exactly how we're taught," de la Torre said. "I just saw the opportunity, so I took it."
It was one of the few clean opportunities Wood River had on the evening.
"We have to have stronger passes and play it through the middle more," he said. "We lacked strength in our passes.
"After this game and in practice we'll definitely talk about what we can do better and how we can come out stronger."
Senior defender Owen Stouffer, who started the play in which de la Torre eventually scored with a goal kick, was pleased with how the Wolverines' defense held up.
"We had three of our starters on the defensive end out the whole game, so we had a lot of freshmen in and, honestly, I felt like it went pretty good," Stouffer said.
Wood River stands at 6-2 overall and 6-1 in Great Basin 7 Conference activity.
"I feel like I've been closer to this team," Stouffer said. "There's not a lot of dislike between the freshmen and the seniors, which isn't often the case, and it's a good thing with such a young squad."
Stouffer said he feels it is the responsibility of the seniors to "make the team feel welcome and together."
Wood River, which has played four straight one-goal games, welcomes rival Sun Valley Community School at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17.
The Cutthroats are 7-1 heading into a Sept. 16 conference contest at Kimberly.
"I get to play against some of my friends that I've known and played Sawtooth with for a long time," Stouffer said. "It's a fun game.
"Not every game is going to be a blowout and it's good that we have some pressure on our backs in these close games."
