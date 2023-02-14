23-02-15-wood-river-basketball--roland (5 of 13).jpg

Wood River’s Dane Malko grabs a rebound over Burley’s Ramsey Trevino in the first half of the 66-49 victory over Burley on Feb. 13.

 Express/Roland Lane

Wood River continued its boys’ basketball season with a 66-49 victory over Burley in the District IV play-in game on Feb. 13.

“You’ve got to carve out space down below,” senior forward Dane Malko said of his inside presence offensively. “My teammates got me the ball.”

And Malko delivered.

23-02-15-wood-river-basketball--roland (2 of 13).jpg

Wood River’s Korbin Heitzman slaps hands with head coach Juan Martinez in the first half of the 66-49 victory over Burley on Feb. 13.

