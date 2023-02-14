Wood River continued its boys’ basketball season with a 66-49 victory over Burley in the District IV play-in game on Feb. 13.
“You’ve got to carve out space down below,” senior forward Dane Malko said of his inside presence offensively. “My teammates got me the ball.”
And Malko delivered.
He scored the final eight points of the third quarter for the Wolverines and that set up an 11-0 run to begin the fourth period.
“We’ve worked hard all season and it was time for us to show what we’ve done,” Malko said. “We had that drive tonight to finish what we started. We had to.
“The loss to Minico last Friday was a bummer, but now we get to go back again. We have to keep our energy high against them.”
The Wolverines play at Minico on Feb. 14. A victory puts them at Jerome at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16. A loss and they play either Canyon Ridge or Mountain Home in a win-or-go-home game.
Burley jumped out to an 18-11 lead after one quarter.
“As focused as we were, we had to remain calm and just play our game,” Malko said. “If you get too excited about something it throws you off anyways.”
Wood River never panicked and, after trailing 20-13, a 14-5 run to end the second quarter gave the hosts a 27-25 halftime lead.
“If we get out to a lead, we’re a great team,” head coach Juan Martinez said. “Playing from behind is really tough. So, tonight to see us play from behind was really important because we had to win a game like this.
“This was a must-win game and that’s part of the learning experience for these kids. To be able to host it and kind of persevere is huge, and now we got into district playoffs where we have beaten every team except for Jerome.
“I think the kids have to feel a lot of confidence now.”
Two baskets and a pair of free throws by Korbin Heitzman, and buckets by Malko and senior Mosi Slotten turned a 39-36 lead after three into a 50-39 cushion three minutes into the final period.
The Wolverines shot 12% (5-of-39) in the loss to Minico and looks to reverse that mark.
“It was tough, and we adjust,” Martinez said. “That’s all you can do. When you lose, you learn from it. Over the last couple of years we’ve been losing to them a lot.
“We came in at 7 o’clock this morning to install a new play to get some guys moving and to start sharing the ball down low, and that’s what we did tonight. To be able to adjust to playing side was just fun. As a coach, if you have a smart team like this and have a good staff like we have, you just keep making adjustments and keep putting your kids in a position to win.”
This is Wood River’s third winning season in the last 31 years. The Wolverines are coming off 0-14 and 3-17 campaigns.
“It’s so awesome to be a part of a group that’s getting those results,” Martinez said. “I hope our community is aware of and proud of what we’re doing because it’s pretty special. To choose to play basketball in a ski town, and to get it done against good competition, it’s a great story and I look forward to what we’ve got going on next.”
Wood River (14-7) was led by Heitzman’s 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Malko had 12 points and eight blocked shots. Fife had 12 points and five boards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In