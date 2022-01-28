Wood River boys get first win of season
Logging its first victory of the 2021-22 season, the Wood River High School boys varsity basketball team won with ease against the visiting Gooding Senators on Monday, 82-35. The victory was also first-year head coach Juan Martinez’s first victory at the helm of the Wolverines.
Leading WRHS (1-11, 0-6 Great Basin 7 Conference) was junior Korbin Heitzman with 17 points and four rebounds. Sophomore point guard Cooper Fife also had 16 points and three rebounds. Senior Michael Fehr added 12 points. On the boards, junior Owen Stouffer (6 rebounds) and junior Mossi Slotten (7 rebounds) led the Wolverines as WRHS had the rebounding advantage over the Senators, 42-20.
The Wolverines also had 19 fast-break points.
Up next for WRHS is a home game against Twin Falls (5-8, 2-3) with a tipoff at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday, at WRHS. The Wolverines will then host the Sun Valley Community School on Monday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m. at WRHS.
Carey, Camas play a thriller in Sawtooth hoops showdown
Matching the pre-game hype in a thrilling clash between highly-regarded Idaho small school teams, the Carey Panthers and Camas County Mushers battled fiercely to the final whistle in a Sawtooth Conference boys’ basketball showdown Tuesday night on the Carey hardwoods.
In a game of streaks and runs, Carey saved one last burst for the final three minutes—extending its 52-51 lead with two pretty bank shots made by senior Chase Bennion. They provided the Panthers with a 56-55 league victory that snapped Camas County’s six-game winning streak.
Leading the way for Carey (12-5, 4-1 Sawtooth Conference) with a double-double was junior Carsn Perkes (18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists). Quick Panther junior guard Chris Gamino scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half, while Bennion (9 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals) steadied Carey at the end.
Carey will host Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday, Feb. 2, for “Senior Night.”
Cutthroats gets win against Hagerman, loses to Castleford
The Sun Valley Community School boys varsity basketball team beat the Hagerman Pirates, 53-16, on Thursday, Jan. 20 at home, but then lost to the Castleford Wolves, 56-40, on Tuesday on the road.
Against Hagerman, senior Wilson Baker with 18 points and senior Sid Tomlinson added 12 points.
Against Castleford, Tomlinson (14 points) and senior Charlie Stewart (10 points) led the Cutthroats.
Up next for SVCS (4-4, 2-3 Sawtooth Conference) is a road matchup with Wood River on Monday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m. at WRHS.
Local Hailey Surf booters selected to Surf Soccer Club
Six local Wood River soccer players were selected to represent the Hailey Surf Club at the highest-level of Surf Soccer Club in a national tryout in Feb. 19-20 in Del Mar, California, and Feb. 25-27 in Lathrop, California.
Wood River High School’s Brandon Marroquin, Brian Marroquin, Conrad Foster and Jasmine Santacruz were selected along with Wood River Middle School’s Alejandro Romero and Noah Monjaras.
Wyatt Gilmore and Juan Ortiz were named to the reserve list.
The Surf Select program brings together the most talented players and coaches from all of Surf-affiliated clubs to compete together under the Surf banner at the highest levels.
Through a series of regional and national events, players within Surf Nation will be selected to represent Surf Select in national and international competitions.
