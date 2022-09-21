For the first time in three weeks, the Wood River boys’ soccer team did not play a one-goal game.
The 4-0 triumph over Minico on Sept. 20 was the first time since a 4-0 win at Twin Falls on Aug. 30 that the Wolverines had a breather.
“We’re trying to find specific people who can actually step up into our offensive third,” head coach Luis Monjaras said. “We call it Phase One, Phase Two and Phase Three, and from the back to the middle we are great, we’re passing it correctly. But once we get into the attacking third, we seem to get lost and can’t finish goals.
“That’s what we’re working on and hopefully it improves. It’s going to take the whole team to understand that the movement is really important.”
Senior Brandon Marroquin scored in the 22nd minute for a 1-0 lead.
“Our team is really good defensively and, in the midfield,” he said. “When it comes to the attacking third, it’s where we usually have our problems. At the start of the season, we were playing really good and scoring more.”
The Wolverines scored 19 goals in their first four games and have nine goals in their last six outings.
“The second round of the season is here, and we’re focusing on being more aggressive up top trying to score, playing with passion. It’s a mindset to have,” Marroquin said.
“Having that player sometimes to just know when it’s time to be selfish, and know when to go and finish,” Monjaras said. “You’ve got to be hungry for that goal.”
A Conrad Foster header off a Reidar Slotten cross at 53:20 made it 2-0 and Slotten buried a PK at 71:04.
Freshman Andres Hernandez scored on a sick one-timer with his left foot at 73:33 to close the scoring. Foster was standing right there watching Hernandez.
”It was a face of disgust,” Foster said of his reaction. “It was such a beautiful goal. I got disgusted by it.”
All in a good way.
”It was impressive, for a freshman especially,” Foster said.
”Today was a game to see our depth. We can string together different people in different positions. I think half of our team was in their normal positions. We had four or five guys not playing. It was a good test to see how we’ll play in the second half of the season.
“Can we come out with full intensity and play as hard as we can until we get tired? And then throw in those guys off the bench and see if we can keep that momentum going all the way through the game.”
Heading into the Sept. 22 home game with Twin Falls, Wood River is 7-2-1 overall and 7-1 in Great Basin 7 Conference action.
“We’re working extremely hard at practice with 100% effort trying to figure things out,” Foster said. “Having these breaks where we’re either sick or missing games ... needs to come to an end so we can have a good foundation and be able to play off of that.” ￼
