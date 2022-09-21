For the first time in three weeks, the Wood River boys’ soccer team did not play a one-goal game.

The 4-0 triumph over Minico on Sept. 20 was the first time since a 4-0 win at Twin Falls on Aug. 30 that the Wolverines had a breather.

“We’re trying to find specific people who can actually step up into our offensive third,” head coach Luis Monjaras said. “We call it Phase One, Phase Two and Phase Three, and from the back to the middle we are great, we’re passing it correctly. But once we get into the attacking third, we seem to get lost and can’t finish goals.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments