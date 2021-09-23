Coming off a high note of beating the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats on Saturday--then the low of losing to Twin Falls on Monday--the Wood River High School varsity soccer team regrouped for a grudge match against the visiting Mountain Home Tigers on Wednesday night at Phil Homer Field in Hailey.
Senior Gary Hayes led the Wolverines with a three-goal hat trick as Wood River showcased a talented offense and stiff defense in a 4-0 win in front of a rocking home crowd.
Hayes hooked up with sophomore Conrad Foster, who recorded the assist, on the first goal in the eighth minute. He scored once more in the 20th minute, putting in an assist from sophomore Satya Redman.
“Gary and Satya now have a connection,” Wood River head coach Luis Monjaras said. “Our nine and 10 are learning to play together. They’re reading each other and playing fast, and Gary is using those spaces correctly like we’ve been telling him to do.”
Junior Owen Stouffer added another goal with the assist coming from senior Bryan Valle in the 42nd minute to push Wood River up 3-0 just before halftime.
Wood River (8-3-1, 6-2 Great Basin 7 Conference) was in control the entire match with 13 first-half shots while holding Mountain Home to zero. Wood River went on to fire off six more in the second half while the Tigers were able to log only three.
Hayes added his third goal of the night when he scored off an assist from sophomore Garin Beste in the 59th minute.
The last time Wood River met Mountain Home (0-5-1, 0-5-1 GB7) was on Sept. 1 at Mountain Home. That game was riddled with controversy. Wood River came away with a 1-0 win, but after Hayes scored the deciding goal late in the game, the match was called because of a fight between the two teams.
Because of the previous heated exchange, extra police officers and additional school administrators were in attendance at Wednesday’s game.
“Obviously against Mountain Home, we had to keep it more composed than usual,” Monjaras said.
Coming off its decisive 2-0 win over Sun Valley on Saturday, Wood River had a letdown game on the road against Twin Falls on Monday night. The Bruins shut down the Wolverine offense, 3-0. In their first match, Wood River beat Twin Falls, 4-1, on Aug. 30.
“We got on the boys after playing Twin Falls because we didn’t show up to play,” Monjaras said. “It was very sloppy from the get-go. Whatever we tried, it wasn’t working and when you have those days, the other team will win.”
Despite not putting up any goals on Monday, Monjaras said he saw a different team Wednesday night.
“[On Tuesday] at practice, we concentrated a little bit more on getting the boys back centered,” Monjaras added.
Up next for Wood River is a home match in another GB7 showdown with undefeated Jerome (8-0-2, 6-0-2 GB7). This is the first of two meetings between the Tigers and Wolverines. Previously, the Tigers beat the Bruins, 4-0.
Wood River girls tie Mountain Home, 2-2
Wood River (5-3-1, 2-3-1 GB7) went on the road to Mountain Home on Wednesday night and tied the Tigers, 2-2.
Wood River received goals from junior Olive Gilbert off a corner and junior Jasmine Santacruz off a penalty. Head coach Vicki Foster said that her team had great defense from Alex Moya and Gina Greenberg.
Up next for Wood River is on the road against Jerome (4-6-1, 4-3-1 GB7).
