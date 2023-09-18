Community School vs Wood River Soccer

Wood River junior defender Chris Lizarraga scored a stunning goal from his own half to put the Wolverines ahead, 3-0. 

The Wood River High School boys soccer team handed the Community School its first loss of the year on Saturday, with the Wolverines leaving Sun Valley with a 3-0 win in the annual Valley Derby this weekend.

The boys started off the match even, ending the first half 0-0. Despite the score, the Wolverines had the offensive advantage early on, logging more than 10 shots in the half. Consequently, Cutthroats’ junior goalie Ry Mann was active throughout the half, tallying seven saves.

The Wolverines kept the offense rolling right into the second half, missing a header off a cross four minutes after halftime. Just a minute later, Wood River got it right: Sophomore forward Reidar Slotten put a head on the end of a cross from senior midfielder Brandon Marroquin to give the Wolverines the lead, 1-0.

Wood River fans celebrate after the boys soccer team scores against Sun Valley Community School on Sept. 16. 

