The Wood River High School boys soccer team handed the Community School its first loss of the year on Saturday, with the Wolverines leaving Sun Valley with a 3-0 win in the annual Valley Derby this weekend.
The boys started off the match even, ending the first half 0-0. Despite the score, the Wolverines had the offensive advantage early on, logging more than 10 shots in the half. Consequently, Cutthroats’ junior goalie Ry Mann was active throughout the half, tallying seven saves.
The Wolverines kept the offense rolling right into the second half, missing a header off a cross four minutes after halftime. Just a minute later, Wood River got it right: Sophomore forward Reidar Slotten put a head on the end of a cross from senior midfielder Brandon Marroquin to give the Wolverines the lead, 1-0.
Momentum shifted just moments later when Wood River senior defender Conrad Foster received a red card and was ejected for the game.
However, the shift wasn’t towards the Cutthroats.
“I thought in the second half the red card just really galvanized us," Wood River head coach Greg Gvozdas said. "We had to make sure that we were able to handle playing 10 on 11 for the remainder of the (game)."
Gvozdas’ team defense clamped down despite the ejection. The Wolverines managed to outshoot the Cutthroats seven to four before the next goal came—once again through Reider Slotten. Slotten won the ball straight from a Cutthroats goal kick and, after a quick one-two pass between him and senior forward Satya Redman, Slotten shot to score his and the team’s second goal of the match.
The boys mostly stalemated for the rest of the game before Wood River junior defender Chris Lizarraga scored a stunning goal, also right off a Cutthroat goal kick. This one came off one-touch shot, Lizarraga lofting the ball across about two thirds of the field before it fell just above the Cutthroat keeper.
“We’ve had a lot of chances the last few games, today we just finished them,” Gvozdas said. “It was nice to see a number of boys step up and put the ball in the back of the net today.”
Gvozdas praised his team’s defensive effort in the match. Wood River was the first squad to keep SVCS senior Asher Maxwell off the scoresheet. The midfielder entered the match averaging 2.3 goals per game so far this year.
“The boys did a good job of slowing him down, and we dealt well with the long ball coming out of the back,” Gvozdas said.
SVCS head coach Richard Whitelaw attributed his team’s difficulty scoring to types of chances the created, and to play of the Wood River defense.
“We just were pushing up more and we really didn’t have a lot of shots on target,” Whitelaw said. “The guys fought hard and they put in a lot of good effort, but we just struggled a bit trying to get Walker (Pate) and Asher Maxwell free and they shut us down.”
Despite the loss, Whitelaw sees this as a growing opportunity for the team.
“It’s good playing a good team that’s a bigger school, playing better players than we have in our league,” Whitelaw said. “It’s all a part of the learning experience.”
The Wolverines next face Burley away on Monday, Sept. 18. The Cutthroats’ next match is against Filer at home on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
