The seniors on the Wood River boys’ basketball team went out in style.

Playing their final home game of the regular season and, more than likely, of the year, the Wolverines jumped out to a lead on visiting Burley on Senior Night and turned that fast start into a 64-43 victory on Jan. 31.

“The group wanted to get this Senior Night win,” senior Gabe Nilsen said. “We all wanted it really badly, last home game for the season. We had that bond today and felt good as a team.

23-02-03-wood-river-basketball-Roland-24.jpg

Members of the Wood River student section cheer after a made basket on Jan. 31 in a 64-43 victory against Burley on Senior Night. 
23-02-03-wood-river-basketball-Roland-35.jpg

Wood River junior Cooper Fife goes up for a shot during the first half of the 64-43 victory over Burley on Senior Night on Jan. 31.
23-02-03-wood-river-basketball-Roland-26.jpg

Wood River senior Dane Malko looks for an open teammate on Jan. 31 in a 64-43 victory against Burley on Senior Night.

