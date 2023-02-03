The seniors on the Wood River boys’ basketball team went out in style.
Playing their final home game of the regular season and, more than likely, of the year, the Wolverines jumped out to a lead on visiting Burley on Senior Night and turned that fast start into a 64-43 victory on Jan. 31.
“The group wanted to get this Senior Night win,” senior Gabe Nilsen said. “We all wanted it really badly, last home game for the season. We had that bond today and felt good as a team.
“I feel we had this confidence tonight. We had a big crowd, and we knew we were going to win.”
Head coach Juan Martinez started his five seniors—Nilsen, Mosi Slotten, Owen Stouffer, Dane Malko and Korbin Heitzman—and after a touch of a slow start, got it going late in the quarter for a 20-8 lead after eight minutes.
“The energy was great,” said Slotten, who scored eight of his 12 points in the first period. “We knew we had them from the start. By the time we got in the locker room we said, ‘We’re not going to lose this game.’ and we won by 20.
“We have to carry this momentum and the vibe from this game, play like we did this game, and we’ll have a really good chance at districts and getting to state.”
Junior point guard Cooper Fife was primarily the only sub used by Martinez until the fourth quarter.
“Our point guard is maybe the top player in the conference right now,” Martinez said. “It was a huge part by him to be selfless and give our seniors the time that they earned.
“I felt that we could throw out five guys from the collection of guys that we have and be just fine. It’s about getting the right guys on the court at the right time.
“But tonight, it was always going to be about the seniors playing together and their chemistry against a tough conference opponent.”
Wood River (12-5, 4-5) has a trio of regular season Great Basin 7 conference games left on the road.
The Wolverines played at Canyon Ridge (9-8, 4-5) on Feb. 2, then visit Jerome (10-8, 5-4) on Feb. 8 and Minico (10-6, 5-3) on Feb 10.
Wood River scored the first seven points of the second period to take a 27-8 lead and cruised from there.
“Every one of these kids was looking forward to tonight,” Martinez said.
The Wolverines were coming off a disappointing loss at Mountain Home on Jan. 27.
“You look back at our schedule and we’ve been doing it all year—we go on a three-game win streak, and we drop one, we drop two,” Martinez said. “We go back on another three-game win streak, and we drop one. We lost a tough one at Mountain Home, but never underestimate senior spirit.
“Our seniors have poured it out for this program for four years and three different coaches. To see the fruits of their efforts was unbelievable. Incredible effort tonight. That’s what it takes to win a lot of times, just great effort.”
Fife led the winners with 17 points. Slotten and Heitzman each totaled 12 points and eight rebounds, Stouffer grabbed 14 boards, Malko six caroms and five points, and Nilsen 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.
News and notes:
•
The officials at the freshman, junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball games against Burley on Jan. 31 were given $25 gift cards to Wise Guy Pizza, from the girls and boys basketball programs, in celebration of official’s appreciation week.
“Those men and women have a tough job and typically only hear from us when things aren’t going right,” Wolverines athletic director Kevin Stilling said. “We have an officials’ shortage in Idaho, and we just wanted to show a little love for what they do.”
Wise Guy Pizza donated the gift cards.
•
SVCS picks up a win. The Sun Valley Community School boys picked up a 49-29 victory at Bliss on Jan. 31.
The Cutthroats (4-8) snapped three-game losing streak.
Junior Beckett Gates led the way with 19 points, while senior Jack Verhaeghe added 17.
They welcome Hagerman at 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 for Senior Night. ￼
