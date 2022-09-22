The Wolverines needed this one.

“No dis on Minico at all, but it’s so nice to have a game like this after the Community School,” Wood River senior midfielder and co-captain Jasmine Santacruz said. “Although we played amazing against the Community School and got unlucky, it’s nice to have a team like Minico to practice those passes and practice those through balls and practice our communication.

“I’m extremely thankful we got to have this team to play right in the mix of it.”

