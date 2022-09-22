The Wolverines needed this one.
“No dis on Minico at all, but it’s so nice to have a game like this after the Community School,” Wood River senior midfielder and co-captain Jasmine Santacruz said. “Although we played amazing against the Community School and got unlucky, it’s nice to have a team like Minico to practice those passes and practice those through balls and practice our communication.
“I’m extremely thankful we got to have this team to play right in the mix of it.”
Santacruz scored six minutes in off a Stella Oelerich pass and the Wood River girls’ soccer team cruised to a 5-0 victory over Minico on Sept. 20 at Phil Homer Field.
“It’s comforting,” senior defender Devon McAvoy said of the five-goal victory. “I think it also raises our spirits a little more when we score more goals like this. One-goal games are a lot more stressful. I think you need a pick-me-up after those kinds of days. They can be hard and frustrating.
“It’s nice to have a little more wiggle room. I also think this was a nice game to have before Twin. I think we needed it.”
Sophomore Sasha Singh scored at 36:50 to give the hosts a 2-0 halftime lead. Singh then assisted on senior Drew Willett’s goal 110 seconds into the second half.
Wood River was without a handful of starters.
“Others got the opportunity to play tonight, and it was fun to see them in action,” head coach Vicki Foster said. “Nobody needed to prove themselves. Asha and Parker (Higgins) were sliders and now they’re a permanent part of the team.
“Having Julie Sinnamon and Adaleni Romero coming up and playing solid for us tonight makes it exciting for next year to know what potential we have. We’re going to lose a lot of seniors (eight) and being able to see these guys play a varsity game—whether it’s this one or another one—gets me excited about the future and how much depth we’re going to continue to have.”
Senior co-captain Kate Shafer scored at 54:30 from another Oelerich assist and sophomore defender Karley Johnston closed the scoring at 72:50 with a free kick.
“We need to come out stronger, like right off the bat,” McAvoy said. “We seem to lag a little bit at the start of games. I think we need to come out 110%. We need to keep our mentality and spirits up and not get down on each other. It’s easy when things aren’t going your way to get down on each other but that’s when the game gets worse.
“Working on our mindset and making sure we’re always giving it our all and never giving up until the final whistle.”
After Thursday’s big Great Basin 7 Conference contest at Twin Falls the Wolverines host Mountain Home on Senior Night on Sept. 27 and visit Burley on Sept. 29. (Thursday night’s game was scheduled to end after press deadline.)
“My favorite part of the girls’ soccer program is that we really focus on training everyone the same,” Santacruz said. “Obviously different people have different strengths, but we’re all practicing the same thing so they will be coming onto the field knowing what they’re supposed to do.
“Since we all practice the same thing, they have in their minds what they have to do. Their strengths are different than other people’s strengths, but their strengths will help us on the field and help us play our best.
“Stella was playing on fire today. Her crosses were insane. Her runs down the wing were amazing. It’s good to have a chance to figure out our strengths and weaknesses with the new players coming on, or the players who don’t get as much playing time, it’s nice to be able to connect with them.” ￼
