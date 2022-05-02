A great defensive play in the top of the seventh inning and a clutch walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh gave the hometown Wood River High School Wolverines a two-game sweep of the visiting Minico Spartans.
Coming into Friday’s doubleheader at Founders Field, Minico (10-10, 7-5 GB7) was in second place in the Great Basin 7 Conference. Needing two wins to flip the standings, Wood River (14-7, 7-3 Great Basin 7 Conference) battled back in both games to secure the conference's second seed heading into this weekend's Great Basin 7 Conference Baseball Tournament.
Both games were as good as Idaho high school baseball can get, with the winners decided late. In game one, Wood River won 5-4, while game two wasn’t much different, with the Wolverines hanging on 6-5.
The sweep came down to two plays.
In game two, the game was tied 5-5 at the top of the seventh when Minico sophomore Paxton Twiss walked to open the inning. Next, Minico junior Brody Jasso popped the ball into shallow right field, making way for Eric Parris to make an incredible catch for the out. After the catch, the Wood River junior turned in one motion to throw the ball to first base for the double play, beating Twiss for the force out. Minico junior Stockton Chandler lined out to close the visitor's half of the inning.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Wood River junior Rabbit Buxton (1-for-3, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases) walked to first and created a scoring opportunity to win the game. Buxton stole second, then advanced to third on a passed ball. With Buxton 90 feet away, sophomore Dawson Speth cracked a walk-off RBI to drive his teammate home, giving Wood River the win.
“I don’t think they’ve ever competed as hard as this since I’ve been at Wood River,” WRHS head coach Dave Slotten said. “They battled back, were behind in both games and showed character Friday.”
Gabe Nilsen (3-1) got the win on the mound for Wood River. The senior went one inning, but he held the game from slipping away.
At the plate, Nilsen (1-for-3, 1 run), Parris (1-for-3, 2 RBIs), junior Clayton Elsbree (1-for-3) and Brock Burrell (1-for-3) added to the firepower.
For game one, the Wolverines allowed three runs in the third inning but piled on three runs themselves in the fourth to tie. Wood River then added two more runs by the sixth to close out the win.
Parris (4-0) pitched wonderfully. The big lefty threw a complete game (seven innings), striking out six and allowing three earned runs and five hits.
Buxton again keyed the offense, going 1-for-3, 2 runs, and 2 stolen bases. Others leading Wood River were senior Dylan Bauer (1-for-3, one RBI), junior Brock Burrell (1-for-3, 1 run) and senior Dylan Mills (1-for-2, 1 RBI).
The two-game sweep on Friday gave Wood River a one-game advantage over Minico in the conference standings. Thanks to the clutch hit from Speth—his only hit of the game—Founders Field will host a doubleheader GB7 Conference tournament series on Saturday, May 7.
The day begins with the first and second rounds at WRHS with the opening game at 11 a.m., with No. 3 Minico playing the winner of Thursday’s play-in game between Mountain Home (4-15, 2-9) and Burley (5-18, 3-7). The winner of that series will play Wood River in the semifinal round at 1 p.m. Both games are at Founders Field.
Twin Falls (14-10, 11-1) won the regular season and has the No. 1 seed.
The No. 2 seed Wood River wrap up the regular season with a makeup game with Jerome (8-10, 7-5) on Monday and then a doubleheader against Century on Tuesday, which was also Senior Day. The seniors on the 2022 team are Nilsen, Bauer, Mills, Thompson and David Garcia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In