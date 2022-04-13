Between two games, the Wolverines racked up 30 runs. But their explosive offense only translated to one win as the Wood River High School varsity baseball team split with Burley in a Friday doubleheader.
In Game 1, Wood River’s bats went wild, beating the Bobcats 17-3.
Game 2 was a different story, as the Wolverines couldn’t hold the lead in the fifth inning and lost 14-13.
In the opening game, Wood River (8-6, 2-2 Great Basin 7 Conference) tattooed the ball for 20 hits and an 8-0 lead by the fourth inning. The Wolverines scored in every inning played except the fourth.
Wood River never let up either, and junior pitcher Eric Parris (3-0) received the victory on the mound going six innings, allowing only eight hits and three runs (two earned runs) and no walks. He also struck out 13 Bobcat batters.
Parris couldn’t have done better at the plate, going a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs. In addition, he had two home runs, a triple and a double.
Wood River only committed one error while Burley committed five.
Wood River’s Dawson Speth went 3-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs at the plate. Both Brock Burrell and Hunter Thompson went 3-for-5. Burrell added three RBIs while Thompson had four RBIs.
Junior Rabbit Buxton was 2-for-2 on stolen bases. Buxton was also 4-for-5 with four runs scored.
For Burley (2-10-1, 2-3 GB7), Peyton Beck (2-for-4), Kyler Robinson (2-for-3) and Daniel Tharp (2-for-2) led the Bobcats offensively.
As for Game 2, Wood River carried over the momentum and held a 13-7 lead in the top of the fifth inning. A big bottom of the fifth where Burley scored seven runs gave the Bobcats the victory.
For Burley, Ryker Jensen (2-for-3) and Bronson Brookins (2-for-2) led the Bobcats.
The losing pitcher for Wood River was freshman Ozzie Scherer (1-1).
Junior Gabe Nilsen went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and one run. Senior Dylan Mills went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, senior Dylan Bauer went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, and junior Brock Burrell went 3-for-5 with two runs and one RBI.
Buxton again went big on the bases going 3-for-3 on steals. Next for Wood River is another away game against Canyon Ridge at 3:30 p.m. on April 19 at Canyon Ridge High School. ￼
