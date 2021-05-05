Leading 10-8 in the sixth inning, the Wood River High School varsity baseball team was venturing towards a first-round win against the Minico Spartans for Tuesday’s Great Basin Conference Tournament.
But Minico’s bats turned red-hot and put up 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth to not only take the lead, but end the game on the 10-run rule as the No. 3-seeded Spartans spoiled the Wolverine’s quest of an upset, 20-10.
The No. 6-seeded Wolverines (11-13-1) drove in five runs in the second inning to take a 7-3 lead. Sophomore Rabbit Buxton (2-for-4, four runs, one RBI), sophomore Brock Burrell (1-for-2, one run, one RBI), senior Boone Scherer (3-for-3, one run, four RBIs) and junior Dylan Mills (2-for-4, three RBIs) led the Wolverines during the big second inning.
Sophomore Eric Parris got the start for WRHS on the mound by going five full innings. Parris threw 110 pitches during that time and battled tough. He gave up nine hits and allowed eight runs, but struck out eight Minico batters and left the game with the lead.
Senior Ethan Shoemaker then came on in relief, but that’s also when Minico began to get hot. Shoemaker took the loss in the contest. Minico senior Cannon Schow got the win for the Spartans by going 4 2/3 innings.
For the game, Wood River collected 11 hits. Minico had 15.
For the second round, Minico (14-10) and No. 2-seeded Canyon Ridge (15-7) will play Thursday, May 6, at Canyon Ridge High School.
Wood River will play a familiar foe in the consolation round against the fourth-seeded Jerome Tigers (9-12), which lost to No. 5 Burley, 6-0, in the first round.
The Wood River/Jerome matchup will play at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May, 6, at Jerome High School.
