Wood River senior Eric Parris returns as the Wolverines’ top pitcher. The left-hander tossed 58.2 innings, struck out 82, walked 16 with a 6-2 record a year ago, and was named the Great Basin 7 Conference Pitcher of the Year.

The Wood River baseball team finished 14-10 a year ago, its first winning season since 2016.

It also earned a No. 2 seed in the Great Basin 7 Tournament.

Though the Wolverines couldn’t make it to the 4A state tournament, head coach Dave Slotten and assistant coach Brad Thompson are looking for this experienced club to take that next step.

Senior Rabbit Buxton looks to build on last season’s .426 batting average in 2023.

