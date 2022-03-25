The Wood River Baseball Association and Warfield Distillery and Brewery have joined forces for a fundraiser to help the WRBA with a unique and exclusive four-course dining experience. The event will be limited to 24 people, with two tables of 12 up for bid. Bidding for each table will start at $1,000 from April 1-30. The winners will be announced May 1 with proceeds from the dinner going to the WRBA 2022 season. Interested parties can bid online or contact Kati Freytag with WRBA at katimoves@gmail.com or visit www.woodriverbaseball.com.

