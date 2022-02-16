Hilary Knight

Knight was propelled to stardom as a four-time Olympian, and three-time medalist (winning gold in Pyeongchang in 2018).

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The United States Women’s Hockey Team is aiming for another gold medal when Team USA faces off against Team Canada in a rematch of the 2018 Pyeongchang final, which the Americans won, 3-2. The Americans—led by Sun Valley resident Hilary Knight—beat Finland, 4-1, in the semifinals on Monday. Canada and USA’s rivalry opens a new chapter for gold on Wednesday night at 9:10 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

