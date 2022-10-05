Wood River faced a fourth-and-6 from Jerome’s 28-yard line, and head coach Shane Carden called a timeout. In the huddle, Carden called Gavin Hunter’s number.

Wolverines senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft threw a bullet to the junior wide receiver Hunter down the seam and the 5-foot-7 wide receiver scored with 3:33 left in the game. Junior Conrad Foster’s PAT made it 26-18.

“We had run that bubble twice (to senior running back Jack Herlinger),” Carden said. “We thought we could pull (the defender) a little bit that way and at the end of the day, it was a helluva throw, a great catch and what a great finish from the little guy, trucking and running over people—Gavin being Hercules right there was awesome.”

WR-fb-Gavin

Wood River junior wide receiver Gavin Hunter caught nine passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Wolverines’ 26-24 victory over rival Jerome on Senior Night at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 30.

