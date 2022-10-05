Wood River faced a fourth-and-6 from Jerome’s 28-yard line, and head coach Shane Carden called a timeout. In the huddle, Carden called Gavin Hunter’s number.
Wolverines senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft threw a bullet to the junior wide receiver Hunter down the seam and the 5-foot-7 wide receiver scored with 3:33 left in the game. Junior Conrad Foster’s PAT made it 26-18.
“We had run that bubble twice (to senior running back Jack Herlinger),” Carden said. “We thought we could pull (the defender) a little bit that way and at the end of the day, it was a helluva throw, a great catch and what a great finish from the little guy, trucking and running over people—Gavin being Hercules right there was awesome.”
Wood River eventually beat the rival Tigers, 26-24, on Senior Night, but it wasn’t without drama.
Wolverines senior Ollin Patterson recovered a Jerome fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but the hosts weren’t able to put the game away.
The winless Tigers took over at the 35 and eventually scored with 43.2 seconds left in the game.
Wood River was flagged for offsides, and the ball was moved from the 3 to the 1½. Jerome called a timeout.
“We were ready for anything,” Wolverines senior defensive tackle Daniel Servin said.
A pass went incomplete, and Wood River moved to 2-5 on the season.
“That’s the epitome of Mountain Tough,” Carden said. “To keep battling because not everything is going our way and it didn’t. We should have put it away a couple times. These guys stepped up. I don’t know of many other groups I’ve coached since I’ve been here who would have gotten up, gotten down, gotten back up, battled back and forth like this and won this game. I’ve been trying to explain, this group is different and special. They truly showed it, and it was truly amazing tonight.”
It was the first game back for junior defensive lineman Ethan Desler, who was injured on Sept. 16.
“Getting Ethan back was huge. He’s such a physical player, and a captain for a reason. That kid is the heart of that line. He brings so much, and we definitely missed him last week,” Carden said.
“Last week in Buhl, I missed it so much,” Desler said. “When you finally get back out here with the boys, it’s the best feeling in the world. Putting the helmet back on and running out of the tunnel is the best. You can’t play scared because that’s how you end up getting hurt even worse.”
Desler and Hunter agreed of the importance of giving this senior group a win in their last game on the home turf.
“This group is so tight,” Dessler said. “When I started in eighth grade all these boys were up here. I came in as a freshman and they were, ‘Let’s go, we’re gonna turn this thing around.’ They wanted this thing so bad and that drives you to want it just as bad.
“They took me under their wing last year when I was a sophomore, starting on varsity. They’re all my best friends. Getting them a win tonight was awesome. It means a lot to us and to them.”
Added Hunter, “This group has been together for a long time. We’ve always been a young team and we’ve always stuck together. We have extremely good chemistry, in my opinion. It was really important to send these guys out with a win. They deserve it. We have sophomores playing up and filling big roles. That’s really important and we appreciate that.
“There was definitely some adversity at the start of the season. This team has been dealing with adversity for however long. We always find a way to figure it out and that’s why I wouldn’t want to play with any other team.”
Grafft finished 14-for-27 for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m so confident every single time he throws the ball,” Hunter said. “If I’m open, he’s gonna get me the ball. I believe in him. I’ve got trust in him. I’ve got no worries at all. He works on his craft over and over again. He’s honestly my biggest inspiration. He works his ass off. I’m so proud of him. He deserves everything we put out here.”
Said Carden of Grafft, “He played great. Didn’t turn the ball over. That saved us. I’m so proud of that kid.”
Senior offensive lineman Micah Shupe was back in uniform after being out with an injury.
“Personally, it’s really hard for me to sit on the sidelines and just watch the other guys go in,” he said. “It’s a good offense when I’m not in, it’s a good offense when everybody’s in. It’s a great offense when we get it running, Sitting isn’t really my thing. Watching guys push through makes me feel really good about the team.”
Wood River scored the first three times it had the ball, not counting two snaps to end the first half. Its second possession in the third quarter was hampered by a 19-yard holding penalty and a 15-yard blind side block called by the back judge from some 35 yards away. Carden was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct on Jerome’s previous possession by the same referee when the head coach was seeking an explanation.
“There were a lot of calls tonight I didn’t get an answer on,” Carden said. “I got a penalty called on myself because I was trying to ask the referee what happened. In the rule book, they are required to answer me, and I wasn’t getting an answer.”
Foster kicked 20- and 22-yard field goals. Junior Kyle Ipsen scored from the 1 on a quarterback sneak with 5:01 left in the first half to trail 12-9.
The Tigers threw the ball 16 times, far more than the Wolverines had anticipated.
“They’re more of a running team from the film we watched,” Servin said. “Their JV team ran the same plays and watching them, we didn’t expect them to throw the ball that deep that often.”
Jerome finished with 221 yards on the ground on 39 carries. One of those was a 60-yard touchdown run by quarterback Zander Bingham for an 18-16 lead with 6:30 left in the third quarter.
“Defensively, on the line we started diving at their feet to kinda stop their line from making plays,” Patterson said. “Once we started to get the feel of what they were going to do on offense, we started throwing in some stunts to stop the run and pass.”
Wood River took a 16-12 lead three plays into the second half when Grafft tossed a swing pass to Herlinger, and he went 46 yards to the house.
Hunter caught nine passes for 137 yards and leading receiver Zack Dilworth two for 47 yards.
“They kept doubling Zach (Dilworth) all night which opened up so much other stuff. I told Zack it was a selfless game because they kept doubling him,” Carden said.
The Wolverines head to Kimerly for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 6.
“They are a good offense and definitely put stress on defenses,” Carden said of the Bulldogs, who are 5-1 and 1-0 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference. “It’s very different offensively than we have seen the last two weeks. We will look to show some different looks on the back end and ask our DBs to go make plays on the ball and for our whole defense to make tackles in space.”
Kimberly is led by junior quarterback Kade Larson. He is 133-for-202 for 1,989 yards, 16 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He is also the Bulldogs’ leading rusher 386 yards and eight scored on 73 carries.
“Our defense has to be sound and trust each other to be where we need to be,” Carden said. “They need to go make plays and when we get opportunities to get takeaways, we have to get them this week.”
WOOD RIVER 26, JEROME 24
Jerome 0 12 6 6—24
Wood River 3 6 10 7—26
WR: FG 22 Foster, 3:27
J: Castaneda 6 pass from Bingham (run failed), 8:16
J: Whitby 35 pass from Bingham (run failed), 8:05
WR: Ipsen 1 run (kick blocked), 5:01
WR: Herlinger 46 pass from Grafft (Foster kick), 10:44
J: Bingham 60 run (run failed), 6:30
WR: FG 20 Foster, 3:16
WR: Hunter 28 pass from Grafft (Foster kick), 3:33
J: Bingham 5 run (pass failed), 43.2
RUSHING: Jerome: 39-221, Bingham 10-99, Benavides 17-74, Garcia 8-30, Castaneda 4-18. Wood River: 22-109, Hothem 7-44, Herlinger 10-37, Hunter 2-29, Ipsen 1-1, Agnew 2-(-2).
PASSING: Jerome: Bingham 6-16-0-2, 127 yards. Wood River: Grafft 14-27-0-2, 235 yards, Ipsen 1-1-0-0, 4 yards.
RECEIVING: Jerome: Pacheco 1-45, Castaneda 3-44, Whitby 2-38. Wood River: Hunter 9-137, Herlinger 3-51, Dilworth 2-47.
FIRST DOWNS: Jerome 17. Wood River 10.
PENALTIES: Jerome 1-5. Wood River 9-119. ￼
