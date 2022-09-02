Wood River is looking to get on track on a night when some luminaries will be in town.
Nine athletes, four coaches and members of four teams will be inducted into the Jeff Cordes Wood River Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of tonight’s home football game against Canyon Ridge.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The new members comprise the Hall of Fame classes 2020, 2021 and 2022. Wood River’s inaugural Hall of Fame class was announced in June 2020, but the formal induction ceremony and subsequent class selections were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Wood River High School looks to recognize those individuals and teams that represent the very best of the Wood River Wolverines,” Wolverines Athletic Director Kevin Stilling said. “We look forward to working with the community and our alumni as we continue to grow this program.”
The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back losses to open the season.
“Canyon Ridge has a good QB and a solid skilled group,” Wood River Head Coach Shane Carden said. “Our players know most of their guys, and we know they will be fired up to come play us at home after we beat them last year at their place (14-13).”
The Riverhawks are coming off a 55-6 victory over Caldwell in its opener.
The Wolverines’ defense has stepped up repeatedly in the first two games.
“Coach (Josh) Jahnke has been doing a great job with the defense so far,” Carden said. “Those guys are playing hard on that side of the ball, even when put into tough situations.”
The defense, though, has been on the field quite a bit through eight quarters. The opponents have nine drives of eight plays or more through two games.
“We do have to create more turnovers to shorten those drives,” Carden said. “We managed to get a few balls on the ground last week, but we were unable to scoop them up. We did have an interception late in one of the drives which was big for us.”
That was an interception by senior safety Zack Dilworth. It was the second takeaway of the season. Wood River recovered a fumble Week 1 at South Fremont.
Wood River’s running game could not get going. It netted one yard on 14 carries. Junior Caleb Holthem had 30 yards on seven carries. Senior quarterback Grafft was 18-for-43 for 197 yards, a score and three picks. Sophomore Sully Carter caught four passes for 50 yards, Dilworth six for 46 and Anton Holter three for 37 yards, including a 29-yarder for the lone score.
“Offensively we moved the ball on drives but made simple mistakes on big third and fourth downs in the red zone,” Carden said. “Our quick screen game, which is just an extension of the run, was consistently good for us all night. Half of our 41 passes were quick screen throws, so we actually were pretty balanced and those were great decisions by Sawyer Grafft.
“We were able to overcome two third-and-longs, one of which was third and 18 which is hard to do.”
Carden and Dilworth talked after last week’s game about the mental battle facing the Wolverines.
“The players came back Monday with a great attitude and an understanding that we have to clean up the mistakes and we can easily turn this thing around,” Carden said. “All of our goals are still in front of us if we can stick together and have trust.” ￼
