In a rare meeting between cross-county rivals, the Wood River High School varsity boys basketball team welcomed the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats to the WRHS gymnasium on Monday night.
The Wolverines were able to take care of business in front of their home fans and won, 67-40.
WRHS junior forward Korbin Heitzman had a big second half (14 points) to lead the Wolverines for a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds, giving Wood River its second victory of the season. Sophomore Cooper Fife added 13 points and three assists.
Wood River (2-13, 0-8 Great Basin 7 Conference) pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring SVCS 21-12 in the final frame. The leading scorer for the Cutthroats was senior center Sid Tomlinson, who had 14 points and seven rebounds. Senior George Murray added nine points and three assists for the Cutthroats.
WRHS and SVCS athletic directors Kevin Stilling and Richard Whitelaw arranged the game to fill scheduling holes both teams faced due to cancelations.
“Tonight was an awesome community-building night,” WRHS head coach Juan Martinez said. “It was great to have the Cutthroats in our gym. I’m hoping we can make a tradition out of that. You can see the efforts, and I give a lot of credit to the Community School kids because they brought everything they could. My team is a talented group of guys and we played really well.”
Where the game was won for Wood River was on the boards. The Wolverines dominated the glass and picked up the rebounding advantage, 40-19. Wood River managed to clean up 15 offensive boards in the process. Junior Dane Malko pitched in seven rebounds.
Martinez added a few more bodies to his lineup by calling up sophomore guard Kyle Ipsen from the junior varsity squad. Ipsen finished with five points and two rebounds in his first action at the varsity level.
“Kyle Ipsen will be with us for the rest of the year,” Martinez said. “He’s earned the chance to compete for a varsity position. His length, athleticism and skill warrant moving up. I am excited to see his competitive nature grow with us.”
Wood River began the year piecing together a new look under a new head coach all while trying to compete in the tough GB7 Conference. Despite not having a conference victory under its belt, Wood River has seen improvements throughout the year that could give teams a scare moving into conference tournament play, which is set to begin Feb. 14.
The biggest difference in Wood River’s identity is Heitzman’s scoring output. So far this season, Heitzman has averaged 13.6 points per game through 15 games; however, the stretch forward and 3-point threat has averaged 19.5 points per game in eight games since the new year.
“For a junior, it’s been impressive to see him step up,” Martinez said. “He’s so much more than a normal junior. At this point, he’s got the confidence.”
Twin Falls 64, Wood River 62
Wood River battled hard and narrowly missed taking down the visiting Twin Falls Bruins (8-8, 5-3 GB7) on Friday, Jan. 28 at the WRHS gym. Martinez said he has noticed a different team since the beginning of the year.
“We’re building grit,” Martinez said. “I think it’s a part of our identity.”
After the game, respect was given as Twin Falls head coach James Glenn congratulated the Wolverines on their hard-fought game, telling Wood River he loved how they played.
“Nobody wants to play Wood River right now,” Martinez added. “It’s the grit and talent that everyone should be excited about.”
The Wolverines led after the first quarter, 18-16, but a slow second quarter in which WRHS scored only 11 points is when this one slipped away. Heitzman scored a game-high 28 points (19 second-half points) to lead the Wolverines. Fife added 19 points and four assists.
The game was even for the most part as the Bruins held the rebounding advantage, 25-23.
Leading the Bruins were senior guard Andy Geilman (21 points) and junior guard Will Preucil (18 points) while sophomore forward Logan Pittard put up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Through most of the season, the Wolverines have had a hard time recovering when down. Friday’s game was different, as WRHS found itself down seven points heading into the fourth quarter. Wood River kept battling, outscoring the Bruins in the final quarter, 20-18. However, the Bruins held on down the stretch and hit their free throws going 20-for-29 in the game at the charity stripe.
Heitzman hit a jumper as time expired to give the Wolverines 62 points.
Up next for Wood River is an away game on Thursday, Feb. 3, at Canyon Ridge. ￼
