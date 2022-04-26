The theme of Thursday was splitting doubleheader games against Mountain Home.
On April 21, as the Wood River High School varsity softball team split its home series with Mountain Home, the WRHS varsity baseball team was doing the same.
The Wolverines put Mountain Home to bed early in Game 1 of last week’s twin bill, but the Tigers bounced back and exacted revenge by winning Game 2.
Game 1 saw the Wolverines put up 18 hits against the Mountain Home pitching staff. Wood River won 12-2 through the fifth inning, when the 10-run rule went into effect.
The Wolverines piled on six runs in the first inning to set a precedent for the game. Wood River then added four more runs in the fifth to end it early.
Wood River senior Hunter Thompson (2-1) was nearly untouchable on the mound, going five innings and giving up only one hit and two runs. He had seven strikeouts. He also went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored.
Wood River had four players go perfect for the game at the plate: Junior Rabbit Buxton (3-for-3, two runs), junior Clayton Elsbree (2-for-2, three runs), senior Dylan Bauer (1-for-1) and senior Dylan Mills (3-for-3, two RBIs).
For Mountain Home, senior James Linkey led the Tigers by going 1-for-2 with one RBI, and freshman Rodney Morse went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run.
In Game 2, Mountain Home did the early scoring while Wood River was forced to battle back. The Tigers went up 8-0 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Wolverines staved off their own early exit by scoring five funs in the bottom half of the fifth. Wood River scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough as Mountain Home freshman Tyler Petersen held the Wolverines in check for the save.
The teams compiled 11 hits and four errors each.
Junior Gabe Nilsen got the start on the mound for Wood River, but only lasted 3.1 innings. Sophomore Holden Blair came on in relief and had a tough go. Blair (0-1) took the loss, giving up three earned runs and five hits, allowing one walk and striking out one.
Thompson went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run at the plate, while Elsbree went 2-for-2 with two runs.
Elsbree was on fire swinging the bat between both games, going 4-for-4 with five runs scored. Buxton (1-for-2), sophomore Dawson Speth (2-for-3, one run) and junior Brock Burrell (1-for-4, two RBIs) added to the offense.
With seven games remaining in the 2022 season, Wood River (10-7, 4-3 Great Basin 7 Conference) sits in third place in the conference. After press time, the Wolverines played a doubleheader at Jerome (7-8, 4-4 GB7) and a single game at home against Canyon Ridge (7-14, 4-7 GB7).
Wood River will wrap up conference play with a doubleheader against Minico (10-7, 7-2 GB7) at WRHS on Friday with a Senior Day celebration. Then, the Wolverines end the regular season with a doubleheader with Century at WRHS on Tuesday, May 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In