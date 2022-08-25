Samantha Chambers was happy to be on the court with her friends and teammates.
“A lot of us have been playing together since we were in the third or fourth grade,” the Wood River senior setter said. “When you bring in three new freshman, it’s fun to see how it’s going to work out and they did great tonight.”
The Wolverines opened their volleyball season with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-22 victory over visiting Minico on Thursday, Aug. 25.
“We’ve seen a few of those girls in the past few years and we know how they play,” Chambers said of the opponent. “We know what No. 14 (CJ Latta) does, but it’s fun to see what they bring to us.”
The hosts easily controlled the first two sets.
Senior Sidney Wilson had a kill for an 8-3 lead in the first set and it grew to 17-9 on a Chambers tip kill. A Bella Hadam kill down the line and back-to-back service winners by senior Jette Ward made it 21-10. Wood River finished the set on kills by freshman Ellie Sandoz, Hadam and two Minico errors.
The Wolverines jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the second set and cruised.
“I think we had total control in those first two sets,” said Chambers, who finished with 21 assists and three kills. “It always feels great to be in control of the match the whole time, especially when it’s your first game of the season and your home opener. I can’t ask for anything better than to start my senior season this way with all these girls. We played together as a team the whole time.
“We need to continue to work on our mental training, making sure that we stay consistent, no highs, no lows—just consistently playing as a team, supporting each other the whole time.”
Wilson led the Wolverines with 15 kills and two aces. Ward added six digs and three aces and senior Sophie Vandenberg five digs and four assists.
“It was a nerve-racking, exciting day and I’m glad the girls are back on the court,” Wood River head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “We started off pretty strongly in those first two sets.”
It was the first varsity game for the Wood River’s two new middle blockers— 5-foot-11 Sandoz and 6-1 senior Aisley Grohusky.
“We have some inexperienced middles, but they are already looking so much better after two or three weeks,” Chambers said.
“I think when we get them established, we’re gonna be scary,” Rutland said. “I think Ellie stepped up and did a great job in her first match as a freshman. She did some really good things, and so did Aisley.”
The Spartans held leads of 13-8, 14-10 and 16-12 in the third set.
Two Minico errors, another Wilson kill, and a Lainee Ludington ace knotted the score at 16. Two more Wilson kills and two more Spartans errors gave the Wolverines eight points in a row and a 20-16 lead.
A tip kill by Wood River junior Emmy Nilsen made it 23-19. A Minico kill was followed by Wilson’s 15th and final kill and a Spartans service error ended the match.
“It’s really good to see some competition,” Rutland said. “We’re headed to Pocatello tomorrow (in the Peg Peterson Tournament) to see some different competition. It will be really good to finally get this team rolling.”
In addition to Sandoz, freshman Edie Frates also saw some time.
“She’s such a fun kid,” Rutland said. “She’s gonna be scary when she’s older, too. She’s not afraid to swing hard. She’s not afraid to take chances and that’s what will develop into a great volleyball player.”
It wasn’t all clean and perfect for the Wolverines.
“We expect the kids are going to make errors,” Rutland said. “If you’re not making errors, you’re not getting better. We have a really exciting young group of kids who are being led by this great group of seniors and I couldn’t be happier for the season we’re about to have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In