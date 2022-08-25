Samantha Chambers was happy to be on the court with her friends and teammates.

“A lot of us have been playing together since we were in the third or fourth grade,” the Wood River senior setter said. “When you bring in three new freshman, it’s fun to see how it’s going to work out and they did great tonight.”

The Wolverines opened their volleyball season with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-22 victory over visiting Minico on Thursday, Aug. 25.

