Week zero is here and it finds the Wood River football team visiting South Fremont Friday with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
“We went down to 3A, and the 3A schools had their schedules set,” head coach Shane Carden said. “I had to get our schedule set around that. The other thought was that with this group, they’re ready to go. This week, if it was still camp, it would have been completely different. We’re ready to play. I know this group is ready. I’m ready to coach in a game. Our coaching staff is ready to go. I want to see this group compete.
“I don’t even think they know what they’re about to do.”
The Wolverines are coming off a 1-8 season, losing their final eight contests, one being via forfeit.
“First games are tough, especially week zero,” Carden said. “We have film on them. They have film on us. You have to go in with what you’re good at. We have some things planned out for what they do, but right now we had to do what we’re good at.
“I told the guys the team that wins this game is the team that can operate most efficiently, take care of the football, and don’t hurt yourself with penalties on both sides of the ball. We’ll see if we can do that.
“I’m looking forward to Friday night for them to say, ‘Hey, it’s our time. We get to play.’ I just tell them, ‘You keep that attitude. You try to win each rep, and we’ll be successful.’ Whatever that success looks like Friday night, walking off that field feeling successful, I think they’re going to be able to do that.”
The Cougars were 4-6 last season, losing six of their last seven.
“At the end of the day we want to win,” Carden said. “They keep score for a reason. You want them to define success as leaving it on the field. This year it’s time for those guys to have that success. This group deserves it. Nothing in life is given. You might deserve something, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get it.
“We have to go take it, and that’s been the mentality since the start of camp. Now we have the opportunity to go do something. From summer to now, my whole thing has been a sense of urgency. It’s time. There’s no more time to waste. Every single rep we get out there, every single minute we’re in football we have to get something out of it, and we have to get better.”
The Wolverines get starting quarterback Sawyer Grafft back after his breaking his collarbone last season.
“We will have the opportunity to make adjustments during the game a lot easier this year with their knowledge of the offense and defense,” Carden said. “Having the opportunity to talk to my quarterback on the sidelines because he won’t always be out there breaking up passes is a positive thing offensively for us.
“Starting on Monday I told them we have one goal this week, win the game. How do we get there? We have to win the morning film session. We have to find ways to get better each day, each rep. It’s the next play and that’s been another big focus. Win each one.”
Wood River opens its home schedule Friday, Aug. 26 against McCall-Donnelly with a 7 p.m. start.
“The other thing I think this team has been really good about, we’ve stuck together,” Carden said. “We’ve had some challenges in the offseason. This is about as tight knit a group as we’ve had throughout this whole thing. We’ve had tight groups on the team, but these guys are all together. I don’t see as much of those cliques anymore that you used to see." ￼
