Wood River High School; Jason Burton

Co-Offensive Coordinator Jason Burton coaches up lineman during preseason practice at Hailey’s Homer Field.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

It's game time.

Week zero is here and it finds the Wood River football team visiting South Fremont Friday with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

“We went down to 3A, and the 3A schools had their schedules set,” head coach Shane Carden said. “I had to get our schedule set around that. The other thought was that with this group, they’re ready to go. This week, if it was still camp, it would have been completely different. We’re ready to play. I know this group is ready. I’m ready to coach in a game. Our coaching staff is ready to go. I want to see this group compete.

